Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: On mend from Tommy John

Ohtani tossed his first live batting practice of spring training Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Aside from nearly being struck in the face by a comebacker off the bat of non-roster invitee Kean Wong, Ohtani had an uneventful throwing session, which qualifies as good news. The Angels are once again planning to implement a six-man rotation in 2022, affording Ohtani at least five days' rest rather than the standard four in between his pitching starts. He'll likely continue to hit for himself on most of his pitching days and should be a near-everyday designated hitter for the Angels on his non-pitching days, making him most valuable in fantasy leagues where he can be moved between both roles freely. Even in leagues with weekly lineup moves where Ohtani has to be locked in exclusively as either a pitcher or hitter, he should still rank among the top fantasy performers in either role.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO