MLB

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: On mend from Tommy John

 1 day ago

Nelson confirmed Wednesday that the elbow procedure he underwent last August was Tommy John surgery, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "There's unfinished business for me, personally," Nelson said, while adding that he hopes to...

CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes first live BP of spring

Ohtani tossed his first live batting practice of spring training Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Aside from nearly being struck in the face by a comebacker off the bat of non-roster invitee Kean Wong, Ohtani had an uneventful throwing session, which qualifies as good news. The Angels are once again planning to implement a six-man rotation in 2022, affording Ohtani at least five days' rest rather than the standard four in between his pitching starts. He'll likely continue to hit for himself on most of his pitching days and should be a near-everyday designated hitter for the Angels on his non-pitching days, making him most valuable in fantasy leagues where he can be moved between both roles freely. Even in leagues with weekly lineup moves where Ohtani has to be locked in exclusively as either a pitcher or hitter, he should still rank among the top fantasy performers in either role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Doubtful for Opening Day

Kahnle (elbow) probably won't be ready to pitch in a game by Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson -- both of whom are coming off 2020 Tommy John surgery -- are unlikely to be ready for the start of the big-league season. Kahnle has yet to make his Dodgers debut and has pitched only one inning (for the Yankees) since the 2019 campaign. When he is ready to return to the big-league mound, Kahnle will likely be used in a low-leverage role out the gate.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Signs with Cincinnati

Moran signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Reds on Thursday. Moran spent the last four seasons with the Pirates, and he'll remain in the NL Central for the 2022 campaign. He appeared in 99 games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and hit .258 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 runs. Cincinnati has Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas as corner infielders, but the introduction of the universal designated hitter in 2022 should allow Moran to see fairly regular at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Competing for utility role

Dubon is expected to compete for a bench role in spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dubon played in 74 games at the major-league level last season, posting a .240/.278/.377 slash line with five home runs and 22 RBI. He's a natural middle infielder, but has also seen time at center field. Both Dubon and Thairo Estrada are out of options, so winning a utility role out of camp will be key for each of them to staying in the Giants' organization. It's unlikely either of them will be able to supplant more veteran players like Tommy La Stella (Achilles), Brandon Crawford or Evan Longoria for a regular role in the infield.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to Minor League Deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals with invitations to major league spring training. Souza has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but appeared in just 17 games, hitting .152 in limited plate opportunities. Sisco gives Seattle another catching option in camp behind Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh. Sisco spent his first four seasons with Baltimore before splitting time last season between the Orioles and New York Mets.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Inks deal with Angels

Tepera signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Tepera put together one of the best performances of his career with the Cubs and White Sox in 2021, as he converted two of five save chances with 21 holds while posting a 2.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 61.1 innings across 65 relief appearances. Raisel Iglesias will likely begin the season as the Angels' closer, but Tepera should have a chance to carve out a setup role with his new club.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Doubtful for Opening Day

Pomeranz is playing catch but remains doubtful for Opening Day as he works his way back from flexor tendon surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Pomeranz underwent the procedure back in August. While it's a positive that he's been able to play catch, he's yet to throw off a mound. The lefty has closer upside once he's eventually healthy, as he owns a 1.62 ERA and a 33.7 percent strikeout rate over the last two innings, but injuries have unfortunately been the story throughout much of the veteran's career.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Signs with Orioles

Ellis (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk in early November, but he'll return to the organization for spring training. The right-hander will likely be in the mix for a major-league roster spot after he posted a 2.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 29.1 innings across seven appearances (six starts) with the Rays and Orioles last year. However, it's not yet clear whether he's still dealing with his shoulder inflammation that forced him to miss the end of the 2021 campaign.
MLB

