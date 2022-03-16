ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Turning Red' director shares the message she hopes people take away from the film

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lqPw_0eh0xzND00

The new Pixar film "Turning Red" premiered Friday on Disney+, and it's causing a lot of conversation.

The animated film focuses on a teenage girl who notices her body and emotions are changing, and when she gets to a place where she can’t control her emotions, she turns into a giant red panda. The whole thing is a metaphor for puberty -- so which came first, the panda or the puberty?

MORE: Review: 'Turning Red' is a thrilling funhouse ride fueled by the empowering message to be yourself

"Initially, the very first kind of spark of the idea was like, 'Oh, like, wouldn't it be so funny and cute if this teen girl uncontrollably poofed into a giant red panda?'" writer and director Domee Shi shared in an interview with ABC Audio, adding that making it "a metaphor for the big changes that we go through in life" came later as a way to justify to it her bosses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeV5W_0eh0xzND00
Disney/Pixar - PHOTO: A scene from "Turning Red."

The topic of puberty is one that some feel is "too adult" for a Pixar film, but Shi said, "It's so not."

"Every girl goes through getting their period, and it's not an adult topic," she explained, adding that "Turning Red" is no different than other topics tackled by the animation studio, "like death, like betrayal, like murder, revenge and jealousy. And I think all of these things are important to kind of teach kids about."

Shi said she wishes she had a film like this when she was younger and hopes that it inspires everyone to "embrace their own inner pandas."

MORE: What's new on Disney+ in March 2022

"Embrace all of the awkward, weird, messy parts of themselves that they're kind of taught to put away or to hide," she said. "I think for girls especially ... I hope they're inspired to get big and take up space and be ... loud and hairy and be weird. It's OK. And it should be celebrated."

"Turning Red" is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

Little girl's reaction to a Black character wearing a bonnet shows why representation is everything

When Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots partnered with Disney+ to launch "Rise Up, Sing Out," they aimed to deliver inspiring and optimistic messages to young audiences about culture and celebrating differences. Featuring songs focused on inclusion and empowerment, the eight-episode animated musical short-form series premiered on February 2 in honor of Black History Month. The series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers for how it addresses topics such as racial microaggressions, diversity and inclusivity.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’: How Director Domee Shi ‘Got Away’ with Making a Risky ‘Magical Puberty’ Story for Pixar

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something new: a Pixar feature that includes (gasp) the use of the word “sexy.” In Domee Shi’s charming feature directorial debut, “Turning Red,” an assortment of factors — from the big-time crush that inspires winning leading lady Mei to draw some self-professed “sexy” pictures to the onset of puberty and even the imminent arrival of a beloved boy band to her native Toronto, plus a family curse — conspire to turn plucky 13-year-old Mei into…a giant red panda. The film follows all the adventures that stem from that clever idea, many of them rooted...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Turning Red’ Cast Speaks Out After Controversial Review Drew Outrage, Was Pulled by Outlet

Click here to read the full article. The cast and filmmakers behind Disney/Pixar’s upcoming animated feature “Turning Red” have spoken out to tout its universal coming-of-age themes after a review posted by outlet CinemaBlend on Tuesday generated online backlash. The review, written by the site’s managing director Sean O’Connell, was pulled by the outlet after press on social media took issue with the article for its perceived sexist and racist viewpoints. The film, directed and co-written by Oscar winner Domee Shi, centers on a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee, who is torn between family loyalty and the chaos of puberty and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Panda#Giant Panda#Abc Audio#Pandas#Disney Pixar Photo
BET

Tyler Perry’s Son Doesn’t Really Care For Fame Just Yet

Tyler Perry has enjoyed massive success throughout his career and became the first African American to own his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia - but none of that matters a big deal to his son just yet. While promoting the release of 'A Madea Homecoming', Perry shared about life...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
FOX8 News

‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports. His family says he died after a battle with cancer. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
CNET

You Can Live in Disney World -- for an Outrageous Price

Disney made headlines last week with the announcement of a new real estate venture, Storyliving by Disney communities. The first Storyliving neighborhood, which will feature houses, condos, a hotel, shopping, dining and an oasis with "the clearest turquoise waters," will be built near Palm Springs, California. But the entertainment company...
TRAVEL
GMA

GMA

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy