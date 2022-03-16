Aaron Judge said it's not easy saying goodbye to Gary Sanchez

The New York Yankees aren’t expected to sign any of the remaining top-tier free agents this offseason, but that doesn’t rule out a potential blockbuster trade for the Yankees. After acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins, the Yankees could look to upgrade the starting rotation in a deal with the A’s. Oakland is having a fire sale right now, moving on from most of their core, and the Yankees could look to capitalize on that with a deal for hurlers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, per Jon Heyman.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO