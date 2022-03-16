ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Judge said it's not easy saying goodbye to Gary Sanchez

By Braulio Perez
 1 day ago
The good times are over for Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in New York. In case you missed it, some major news arrived recently with Sanchez being part of the trade with Minnesota...

Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees hoping to pull off blockbuster trade for 2 A’s pitchers

The New York Yankees aren’t expected to sign any of the remaining top-tier free agents this offseason, but that doesn’t rule out a potential blockbuster trade for the Yankees. After acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins, the Yankees could look to upgrade the starting rotation in a deal with the A’s. Oakland is having a fire sale right now, moving on from most of their core, and the Yankees could look to capitalize on that with a deal for hurlers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, per Jon Heyman.
MLB
Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
MLB rumors: Latest on Yankees, Freddie Freeman free agency

TAMPA — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s phone buzzed during his first press conference of spring training. It was almost at the exact time news broke that the A’s and Braves had completed a blockbuster deal, sending first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for a package of prospects and ending free agent Freddie Freeman’s time in Georgia.
MLB
Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
