While we're all hoping to see the end to the GPU shortage, we aren't quite there yet. GPUs are hard to come by, especially good ones and though prices have started to come back down to Earth, they're still hanging around in the atmosphere rather than back down to MSRP. Many are still struggling to get their hands on a capable card like an RTX 3090, but if you get to Nvidia's Graphics Technology Conference for 2022, you could win one for free.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO