Amazon Announces Documentary on Black Country Music Artists, ‘For Love & Country’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago


Amazon has announced the production of a new country music documentary that features some of the biggest names in the genre.

The new film, For Love & Country, is set to feature names like Mickey Guyton, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, Valerie June, Jimmie Allen, and more in the film that will be centered on Blackness in the musical genre.

The doc is set to be released via Prime Video on April 7, Amazon announced.

Others featured in the movie include Blanco Brown, Shy Carter, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, and Frankie Staton.

Said June on Twitter, “Proud to be a part of “For Love & Country” a new documentary coming April 7th to @amazonmusic and @primevideo! https://youtu.be/JOA4tZpoCp4

“This film is our collective story, in our own words. We’re all carving our own unique paths,” Spencer said in a statement. “We’ve all got our own dreams and challenges, and our own ways of navigating them. I hope when people see this film, they better understand the conversation of race in country music. I hope it humanizes the discussed issues and puts a crowd of Black, beautiful faces to a topic the public has heavily engaged and debated, particularly over the last two years. I’m happy to be a part and share my story.”

“In telling this story, it was imperative for us to amplify the personal narratives of these wonderfully diverse country artists because in them lie the stories of Black contributions to the genre,” added Raymond Roker, global head of editorial for Amazon Music, “The title of the film is also a reminder that these artists have all come from a place of love, adoration, and even reverence for country music’s past, its heroes, and contributors across the spectrum.”

Check out a preview of the film below.



American Songwriter

Def Leppard Talks Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos,’ Preview New Song “Kick”

In advance of their 36-city stadium tour with Mötley Crüe and guests Poison and Joan Jett, Def Leppard is releasing their 12th album Diamond Star Halos on May 27. The band’s first album since Def Leppard in 2015, Diamond Star Halos, a nod to the 1971 T. Rex hit “Bang a Gong (Get It On),” is a collection of 15 songs roused by the glam-rocked era of Bowie and Mott the Hoople, T.Rex, and Roxy Music that has continually resurfaced in the band’s music throughout their 40-year career.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

New Selena Album Set for April 2022

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was the queen of Tejano music. Just as she left her first mark within Latin music and was even about to break into the American market, her life was cut short in 1995. Her final performance on Feb 26. 1995, less than a month before her death, was her biggest with a record-breaking 66,000 people packed inside the Houston Astrodome.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Breland Discuss the Black Experience in Country Music in New Doc

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, and Breland are among the artists who appear in For Love & Country, an Amazon Music Original documentary that will explore the Black roots and evolution of country music. The film, directed by Joshua Kissi, premieres April 7 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Music and Prime Video. In the 90-second trailer, a variety of artists representing a multitude of different sounds make appearances. It’s a range that encompasses Reyna Roberts, Allison Russell, and Jimmie Allen along with Guyton, Kiah, and Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music Breland. While...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sneers Tell Stories of Humankind on ‘Tales For Violent Days’

Never foretelling the current wars, the grotesqueness of power, and universal, human upheavals that have surmounted at present, Sneers, made up of M.G Blaankart and Leonardo O. Stefenelli, had already composed nine stories facing internal storms on Tales For Violent Days (God Unknown Records), a collection of songs orbiting love and lovers, yearnings, and the human and inhumane.
MUSIC
101.5 KNUE

Does the Country Music We Love Have Irish Roots? [VIDEO]

Whether or not you and yours descended from Irish origins, we're all a little Irish today. Another thing we all have in common if you're reading this is--we love country music. You may also enjoy Bluegrass, too. Either way, the country music you love finds its roots, at least partially, in Ireland--and also Scotland and England.
TYLER, TX
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

