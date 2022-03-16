UPDATED Firefighters battle large grass fire near Wellfleet

Multiple law enforcement and emergency services rescued two 12-year-old boys who fell through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on March 15. Dan Kling, conservation officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the two boys walked along the dam to the swim beach area and onto the ice. Both fell through the ice and climbed to the top numerous times, eventually staying in one place and crying for help. Adults accompanying them called 911 just before 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, the boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team, and taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, treated and released.

