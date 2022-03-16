ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED Firefighters battle large grass fire near Wellfleet

 1 day ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Firefighters from nearly 20 fire departments are on the scene of a wildfire near Wellfleet. Officials said the fire near the...

North Platte Post

2 boys rescued after falling through ice at Lake Minatare

Multiple law enforcement and emergency services rescued two 12-year-old boys who fell through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on March 15. Dan Kling, conservation officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the two boys walked along the dam to the swim beach area and onto the ice. Both fell through the ice and climbed to the top numerous times, eventually staying in one place and crying for help. Adults accompanying them called 911 just before 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, the boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team, and taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, treated and released.
MINATARE, NE
North Platte Post

Work to begin on Front St. in North Platte Monday

Western Engineering will begin their roto-milling and overlay operations on Monday, March 21st on Front Street from North Buffalo Bill Avenue to North Willow Street. Alternate routes are suggested or may be required. Local business traffic will be allowed. Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Teenager fatally shot in Omaha; no arrests made

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old Tanner Farrell had been shot. Farrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have...
OMAHA, NE
