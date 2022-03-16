ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Firefighter hurt in South Carolina house fire

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A fire destroyed a house and injured one person Tuesday evening in Spartanburg County.

The Hilltop Fire Department said firefighters responded at 6:04 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block on Poplar Creek Drive.

Smoke from house fire on Poplar Creek Drive

Once firefighters got on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic and were told there may be people inside the home.

“There wasn’t nobody inside, one of the firefighters got hurt, nothing major. He’s going to the doctor to get checked out, but other than that, he’s good,” Fire Chief Donald Millis at Hilltop Fire Department said.

Firefighters are investigating to see if there was an explosion that started the fire.

Una Fire Department, Drayton Fire Department, Cherokee Springs Fire Department and the City of Spartanburg Fire Department also assisted in putting out the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

