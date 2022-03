ST. LOUIS – Mizzou Women’s Basketball was knocked out of the National Invitation Tournament Thursday night in the first round when they lost in overtime to Drake. The Tigers lost 83-78 at the Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m Mizzou was off to a strong start in the first quarter. It ended with the Tigers on top 19-10. The Bulldogs caught up in the second quarter and they led at halftime 27-26. Regulation ended at 66 all.

