CMT Music Awards Nominations Are In and Fans Can Vote Now

CMT has released the list of nominations for The 2022 CMT Music Awards show, which will air on April 11.

The award show, which will be broadcast live from Nashville, is country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show. This year, the show will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie. The awards show will also air as an extended cut on April 15, fans can stream that on Paramount+.

Each winner is selected by the fans and voting is open now for the nominations below. Fans can vote HERE.

Kane Brown leads the field with four nominations, including for Video of the Year. Ballerini has three nominations, as does Mickey Guyton. Cody Johnson and BRELAND have two each.

The nominees for the 2022 awards are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

​​Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

