Engineering

Athanasian Hall Spotlights Fellow Dr. Fidelis Mukudi’s Work in Functional Analysis and Nanotechnology

By Athanasian Hall Cambridge UK
Victoria Advocate
 1 day ago

OXFORD, U.K., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Athanasian Hall, a research center headquartered in the UK, announces Fellow Dr. Fidelis Mukudi’s upcoming presentations in Analysis and Nanotechnology in Rome and Dubai. Dr. Fidelis Mukudi received a Ph. D. in Functional Analysis from Kibabii University, having performed...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Nature.com

Clonotypic analysis of protective influenza M2e-specific lung resident Th17 memory cells reveals extensive functional diversity

The fate of tissue-resident memory CD4 T cells (Trm) has been incompletely investigated. Here we show that intranasal, but not parenteral, immunization with CTA1-3M2e-DD stimulated M2e-specific Th17 Trm cells, which conferred strong protection against influenza virus infection in the lung. These cells rapidly expanded upon infection and effectively restricted virus replication as determined by CD4 T cell depletion studies. Single-cell RNAseq transcriptomic and TCR VDJ-analysis of M2e-tetramer-sorted CD4 T cells on day 3 and 8 post infection revealed complete Th17-lineage dominance (no Th1 or Tregs) with extensive functional diversity and expression of gene markers signifying mature resident Trm cells (Cd69, Nfkbid, Brd2, FosB). Unexpectedly, the same TCR clonotype hosted cells with different Th17 subcluster functions (IL-17, IL-22), regulatory and cytotoxic cells, suggesting a tissue and context-dependent differentiation of reactivated Th17 Trm cells. A gene set enrichment analysis demonstrated up-regulation of regulatory genes (Lag3, Tigit, Ctla4, Pdcd1) in M2e-specific Trm cells on day 8, indicating a tissue damage preventing function. Thus, contrary to current thinking, lung M2e-specific Th17 Trm cells are sufficient for controlling infection and for protecting against tissue injury. These findings will have strong implications for vaccine development against respiratory virus infections and influenza virus infections, in particular.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis reveals the functional implications and clinical relevance of pyroptosis in low-grade glioma

Using the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (training dataset) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (validation dataset), we found that low-grade gliomas can be divided into two molecular subclasses based on 30 pyroptosis genes. Cluster 1 presented higher immune cell and immune function scores and poorer prognosis than Cluster 2. We established a prognostic model based on 10 pyroptosis genes; the model could predict overall survival in glioma and was well validated in an independent dataset. The high-risk group had relatively higher immune cell and immune function scores and lower DNA methylation levels in pyroptosis genes than the low-risk group. There were no marked differences in pyroptosis gene alterations between the high- and low-risk groups. The competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) regulatory network uncovered the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA regulation patterns of the different risk groups in low-grade glioma. Five pairs of target genes and drugs were identified. In vitro, CASP8 silencing inhibited the migration and invasion of glioma cells. The expression of pyroptosis genes can reflect the molecular biological and clinical features of low-grade glioma subclasses. The developed prognostic model can predict overall survival and distinguish molecular alterations in patients. Our integrated analyses could provide valuable guidelines for improving risk management and therapy for low-grade glioma patients.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Decoding lip language using triboelectric sensors with deep learning

Lip language is an effective method of voice-off communication in daily life for people with vocal cord lesions and laryngeal and lingual injuries without occupying the hands. Collection and interpretation of lip language is challenging. Here, we propose the concept of a novel lip-language decoding system with self-powered, low-cost, contact and flexible triboelectric sensors and a well-trained dilated recurrent neural network model based on prototype learning. The structural principle and electrical properties of the flexible sensors are measured and analysed. Lip motions for selected vowels, words, phrases, silent speech and voice speech are collected and compared. The prototype learning model reaches a test accuracy of 94.5% in training 20 classes with 100 samples each. The applications, such as identity recognition to unlock a gate, directional control of a toy car and lip-motion to speech conversion, work well and demonstrate great feasibility and potential. Our work presents a promising way to help people lacking a voice live a convenient life with barrier-free communication and boost their happiness, enriches the diversity of lip-language translation systems and will have potential value in many applications.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Royal Society of Chemistry report says racism 'pervasive'

Of the 575 chemistry professors in the UK, just one is black. In the 15 years Robert Mokaya has been a professor at Nottingham university, he has had all his applications for funding for research projects turned down by Britain's main chemistry funding body, now called the UK Research and Innovation agency.
SOCIETY
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Science
Forbes

Autonomous Driving Startup Pony.ai Valued At $8.5 Billion After Series D Funding

Autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai–a robotic vehicle maker backed by the likes of automaker giant Toyota and Forbes Midas lister Fisher Zhang’s 5Y Capital–rose to a valuation to $8.5 billion following an undisclosed Series D funding round. “The success of this financing belongs to the entire Pony.ai...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Deep learning-based methods for natural hazard named entity recognition

Natural hazard named entity recognition is a technique used to recognize natural hazard entities from a large number of texts. The method of natural hazard named entity recognition can facilitate acquisition of natural hazards information and provide reference for natural hazard mitigation. The method of named entity recognition has many challenges, such as fast change, multiple types and various forms of named entities. This can introduce difficulties in research of natural hazard named entity recognition. To address the above problem, this paper constructed a natural disaster annotated corpus for training and evaluation model, and selected and compared several deep learning methods based on word vector features. A deep learning method for natural hazard named entity recognition can automatically mine text features and reduce the dependence on manual rules. This paper compares and analyzes the deep learning models from three aspects: pretraining, feature extraction and decoding. A natural hazard named entity recognition method based on deep learning is proposed, namely XLNet-BiLSTM-CRF model. Finally, the research hotspots of natural hazards papers in the past 10Â years were obtained through this model. After training, the precision of the XLNet-BilSTM-CRF model is 92.80%, the recall rate is 91.74%, and the F1-score is 92.27%. The results show that this method, which is superior to other methods, can effectively recognize natural hazard named entities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Function of SYDE C2-RhoGAP family as signaling hubs for neuronal development deduced by computational analysis

Recent investigations of neurological developmental disorders have revealed the Rho-family modulators such as Syde and its interactors as the candidate genes. Although the mammalian Syde proteins are reported to possess GTPase-accelerating activity for RhoA-family proteins, diverse species-specific substrate selectivities and binding partners have been described, presumably based on their evolutionary variance in the molecular organization. A comprehensive in silico analysis of Syde family proteins was performed to elucidate their molecular functions and neurodevelopmental networks. Predicted structural modeling of the RhoGAP domain may account for the molecular constraints to substrate specificity among Rho-family proteins. Deducing conserved binding motifs can extend the Syde interaction network and highlight diverse but Syde isoform-specific signaling pathways in neuronal homeostasis, differentiation, and synaptic plasticity from novel aspects of post-translational modification and proteolysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How hybrid working took hold in science

Two years since COVID-19 forced labs to shut down, group leaders describe how academic research has changed, perhaps forever. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. On 17 March 2020, Serena Nik-Zainal’s laboratory shut down after two members...
SCIENCE
Victoria Advocate

The Aesthetic Society

DR. ALEX EARLE OF PURE PLASTIC SURGERY MIAMI JOINS THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY. Aesthetic Society membership remains an exclusive privilege for surgeons who possess the necessary qualification. Only one-quarter of all American Board of Plastic Surgery certified surgeons have been accepted as Aesthetic Society members.
ADVOCACY
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Developing a new layered material for future electronics

A new RMIT-led study stacks two different types of 2D materials together to create a hybrid material providing enhanced properties. This hybrid material possesses valuable properties towards use in future memory and electronic devices such as TVs, computers and phones. Most significantly, the electronic properties of the new stacked structure can be controlled without the need for external strain, opening the way for use in future low-energy transistors.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

The bio-inspired robots going undercover to study animal behaviour

From cockroaches to peregrine falcons, researchers are getting a closer look at the lives of animals by sending robot creatures undercover. Take a look at some of these biobots that are pushing the limits of engineering. Bat robot, USA. Bat flight is fiendishly complex, requiring a system of muscles, bones...
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

Train with AI and challenge opponents with this CES-featured chessboard

Every year, tech-driven companies from around the world flock to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas to showcase their latest gadgets and technologies. Similarly, journalists gather to report on these innovations, and this news forecasts what consumers can expect in the future. Artificial intelligence-based tech has been widely featured...
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

The 10 most innovative augmented reality and virtual reality companies of 2022

Explore the full 2022 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations whose efforts are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact with their initiatives across 52 categories, including the most innovative artificial intelligence, design, and security companies.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE

