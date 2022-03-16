ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local seniors come together to aid in support for Ukraine

ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNDSt_0eh0tWXk00

in yellow and blue clothing, senior residents of The Orchards Health Center assembled 100 first-aid kits to send to Ukraine.

"Our residents here have served in many capacities in life and they still want to be able to give back, to contribute," said Kelly Conk, an administrator at The Orchards Health Center. "So, we heard about this opportunity and jumped on it quickly."

The idea came from one of the residents who is from Poland, Martha Kin. Kin expressed concerns about the attack on Ukraine and a desire to get involved.

"How you can do this for the country who didn't do anything wrong to you," Kin said.

Along with the 100 first-aid kits that are scheduled to be sent to Ukraine Tuesday, the residents are also signing an oversized card with messages of hope and well-wishes for the Ukrainian people.

"Well, I watch it on the TV all the time and to be able to be part of it and to actually physically do something that helps them directly, just makes me pleased," said John Smith, one of at the health center.

"Their generation has been through more war than even myself and they're the ones that have shared with me the importance that we do something to aid and to help," Conk said.

Although they are thousands of miles away, these seniors are hoping the people of Ukraine can feel their support.

