ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boston 'BLM' Leader Charged With Fraud, Conspiracy in Federal Indictment; Her Husband Also Faces Charges

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs2r2_0eh0tL4z00
Monica Cannon-Grant

Monica Cannon-Grant, a respected "Black Lives Matter leader" and founder of the non-profit Violence in Boston, has been arrested on several charges, including fraud.

Cannon-Grant's husband, Clark Grant, 38, was also charged.

Prosecutors allege that the couple collected up to $100,000 in pandemic unemployment payments as well as donation money to enhance their lifestyles. Funds from their non-profit, Violence in Boston Inc., were used to pay for hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, restaurant meals, nail salons and personal travel.

The Grant's were charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of conspiracy, 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Mass. announced.

Cannon-Grant was also hit with one count of mail fraud.

Judge Judith Dein ordered Cannon-Grant released on personal recognizance. She is barred from applying for any loans, grants, or employment benefits under those terms. The activist is also barred from working any position that allows her access to an organization's finances.

Cannon-Grant's activism includes holding protests in Boston following the killing of George Floyd. She has won several awards, including The Boston Globe Magazine's Bostonian of the Year award and a Boston Celtics Heroes Among Us award, both in 2020.

Cannon-Grant denies the charges against her. In a statement issued to ABC News via her attorney, she says she will be proven innocent.

"We are extremely disappointed the government rushed to judgment here," he said. "VIB and Monica have been fully cooperating and their production of records remains ongoing. Drawing conclusions from an incomplete factual record does not represent the fair and fully informed process a citizen deserves from its government, especially someone like Monica who has worked tirelessly on behalf of her community."

Comments / 808

Kenneth Decker
3d ago

Lol Like nobody saw this coming These are the reasons why the areas they live in are run down look like s*** cause there's so much corruption inside their own people

Reply(100)
497
Barbara Karls
3d ago

sad state of affairs given what the intended purpose of the money was for. you screwed your causes, for which I hope you both go to prison for.

Reply(3)
297
zfromtheoc
3d ago

Just like Biden, what has BLm accomplished besides getting its leaders rich? At what point will you “woke” left realize you are just being used?

Reply(37)
257
Related
WREG

Former assistant DA pleads guilty to federal charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former assistant district attorney in Memphis admitted her role in illegally providing a local attorney with traffic accident reports, United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced in a release. Glenda Adams, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the federal statute known as the Travel Act. According to information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
1420 WBSM

Taunton Couple Charged With 18 Counts of Fraud

BOSTON — A Taunton couple who founded a Boston-based nonprofit has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly defrauding the organization and its donors, along with the state unemployment office and a mortgage lender in Chicago. The U.S. Attorney's Office stated that Taunton residents Monica Cannon-Grant, 41,...
TAUNTON, MA
WLOS.com

Florence husband, wife charged in pandemic fraud scheme in FBI operation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohammad Ribhi Farraj and Nariman Mahmoud Masoud face several charges in a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a federal indictment. The husband and wife are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identify theft...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Fraud#Boston Magazine#Violence In Boston Inc#Boston Celtics Heroes
WBAY Green Bay

FBI and IRS warning people of two new email scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has a new warning for businesses, that scammers are impersonating top-level executives using video conferencing apps to trick employees into transferring huge amounts of money. The FBI didn’t name the specific platform for this scam, but did say there’s been a sharp increase...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyChesCo

21 Alleged Gang Members and Associates Charged in RICO Indictment

WASHINTON, D.C. — A federal indictment was unsealed Friday charging 21 alleged members and associates of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud and money laundering. The indictment charges Allen Posey, 47; Jonathan Davis,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

United States Postal Service Letter Carrier Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Bank and Mail Fraud Conspiracy

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Johnson B. Ogunlana, age 25, of Edgewood, Maryland, to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of mail by a postal employee. As part of his sentencing, Ogunlana has been ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Black trans woman who spent 6 months in Atlanta jail on false charges awarded $1.5 million

ATLANTA — A federal jury has awarded a Black transgender woman from Atlanta $1.5 million after she spent six months in jail after being arrested on fake cocaine charges. In October 2015, Ju’Zema Goldring was walking with friends when two City of Atlanta police officers stopped and questioned the group. The officers accused Goldring of jaywalking, a crime she said she did not commit, and arrested her.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy