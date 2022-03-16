Boston 'BLM' Leader Charged With Fraud, Conspiracy in Federal Indictment; Her Husband Also Faces Charges

Monica Cannon-Grant

Monica Cannon-Grant, a respected "Black Lives Matter leader" and founder of the non-profit Violence in Boston, has been arrested on several charges, including fraud.

Cannon-Grant's husband, Clark Grant, 38, was also charged.

Prosecutors allege that the couple collected up to $100,000 in pandemic unemployment payments as well as donation money to enhance their lifestyles. Funds from their non-profit, Violence in Boston Inc., were used to pay for hotels, car rentals, auto repairs, restaurant meals, nail salons and personal travel.

The Grant's were charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of conspiracy, 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Mass. announced.

Cannon-Grant was also hit with one count of mail fraud.

Judge Judith Dein ordered Cannon-Grant released on personal recognizance. She is barred from applying for any loans, grants, or employment benefits under those terms. The activist is also barred from working any position that allows her access to an organization's finances.

Cannon-Grant's activism includes holding protests in Boston following the killing of George Floyd. She has won several awards, including The Boston Globe Magazine's Bostonian of the Year award and a Boston Celtics Heroes Among Us award, both in 2020.

Cannon-Grant denies the charges against her. In a statement issued to ABC News via her attorney, she says she will be proven innocent.

"We are extremely disappointed the government rushed to judgment here," he said. "VIB and Monica have been fully cooperating and their production of records remains ongoing. Drawing conclusions from an incomplete factual record does not represent the fair and fully informed process a citizen deserves from its government, especially someone like Monica who has worked tirelessly on behalf of her community."