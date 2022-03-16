ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballerina, war critic Smirnova quits Bolshoi to join Dutch national ballet

 1 day ago
Dancers Olga Smirnova (front) in the role of Tatyana and Vladislav Lantratov in the role of Onegin perform during a media preview of the ballet "Onegin" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has quit the Bolshoi and will join the Dutch National Ballet, the Dutch organization said on Wednesday.

"It is a privilege to have her dance with our company in the Netherlands — even if the circumstances that drove this move are incredibly sad," said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen in a statement.

Smirnova, 30, left Russia in March. In a statement on her Telegram account republished by the Dutch dance troupe she said she was "against war with all the fibres of my soul."

"I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements," she wrote. "But now I feel that a line has been drawn."

Smirnova is now physically in the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the ballet confirmed.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

