Fly Fishing Film Tour hits Denver

F3T is back and hitting Denver on Mar. 16. Join us this season as F3T returns to theaters across the country with our 16th annual film tour. Just like in years past, they’ve selected a top-notch film lineup that’s sure to get you fired up for the season ahead.

Wills Donaldson with Flylords Media will share some of their work at the film tour. The 2022 show features locations including Costa Rica, Maryland, Belize, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia, Colombia, and beyond.

You can expect to see the incredible energy of a cicada hatch in action, follow a legendary spearfisherman across the endless atolls of Belize, watch as a mother passes her passion for fishing down to the next generation, and explore the history of one of the most legendary tarpon fisheries in the world at Casa Mar.

This year’s tour will arrive in Denver at 7:30 p.m. Mar. 16 at the Oriental Theatre, 4335 W 44th Ave., as part of a 54 city tour from coast to coast.

You can find more details at flyfimtour.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.