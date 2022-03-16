ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Recruiting a high priority for new USD men's basketball coach

By Eric Mayer
 2 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Shortly after being introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, Eric Peterson went out house hunting.

The former USD, Utah State and Utah assistant coach joked the hardest part of his job is finding a house in Vermillion where options are limited.

“There’s not many,” said Peterson, adding he was planning to look at both open lots and a few houses Wednesday afternoon.

Besides finding a new house, Peterson will also be tasked with helping the Coyotes claim a Summit League Tournament title and earn their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

“We have to get back to being the best defensive team in the league,” Peterson said during his announcement news conference. “What it comes down to is winning three games in Sioux Falls and if you’re good defensively you’re going to give yourself that opportunity.”

KELOLAND Sports NCAA tournament coverage

Peterson returns to the Coyote program after serving as an assistant coach under former head coach Craig Smith who coached at USD from 2014 to 2018. While at USD, the Coyotes won 79 games in four years, including a regular-season Summit League title in 2016-17 and compiling a 26-9 record in 2017-18.

“The Summit League Tournament is one of the most fun tournaments I’ve ever been a part of,” Peterson said. “You build your schedule to prepare for March. The best and worst part about this level is it comes down to three days in Sioux Falls. … How do you get to the championship game in Sioux Falls? You have to guard people at a high level.”

Peterson replaces Todd Lee, who was let go after four years earlier this month. The Coyotes went 19-12 this year and lost to South Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Beaming with energy about how excited he and his family (wife Lindsey, daughter Flynn and sons Isaiah, Briggs and Bowen) were returning to Vermillion, Peterson shared why he decided to take the job.

“I wanted to be a head coach again,” he said. “I wanted to be the head coach here. There were some other opportunities and we weren’t just going to take any job but this place means a lot to me and we’re pumped to be back here.”

He said becoming the ultimate final decision-maker will be the biggest change in becoming a head coach again as opposed to serving in an assistant role. Peterson previously served as an athletic director and head coach at Williston State College in North Dakota.

“My job is to mentor other coaches that I hire and to help them get better,” Peterson said. “That’s one thing Craig (Smith) did for me working underneath him and that’s how I became a better coach.”

Peterson said leaving Vermillion in 2018 was a hard decision because his family enjoyed Vermillion and his wife enjoyed working at the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company. He followed Smith to a successful stint at Utah State which led to three straight NCAA Tournament trips and a job opportunity at PAC-12 school Utah.

“The higher level you go, the more doors open for you recruiting wise,” Peterson said. “I felt like I became a better recruiter and I understood players better and how it related to levels.”

During his introduction speech, Peterson said recruiting Midwest kids will be a huge focus, but added Junior College players and exploring the NCAA Transfer Portal are also important options.

“We have to utilize everything, but you have to start where you are located,” Peterson said.

Calling recruiting one of his strengths as a coach, Peterson described the process as “an everyday thing” and one he’ll keep a close eye on.

“You have to roll up your sleeves and work,” Peterson said. “Recruiting is hard. Building relationships in life is hard. One of my strengths has been developing relationships with kids and their families.”

Peterson said he hasn’t made any plans on who to hire on his coaching staff but added he wants coaches with local ties to the Midwest.

“When we were really good here in 2017, we had Nebraska kids, we had Minnesota kids,” Peterson said. “That’s what we want to get back to and build a radius around Vermillion.”

In his time at USD, Peterson earned his master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in sports management and education.

During the news conference, Athletic Director David Herbster commented on how quickly the Coyotes found their new head coach.

“Why this process might have seemed quick, it was not at all,” Herbster said. “Eric checked all the boxes and more.”

KELOLAND

Noah Freidel set to transfer from South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

O’Gorman Stuns Washington in Class AA semifinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the second Class AA semifinal game of the night the O’Gorman Knights met the Washington Warriors. In the opening minute of the game, Washington swung it around the perimeter and into the hands of Zharic Sheppard and the junior would knock it down. The Warriors strike first in Sioux […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Dakota Valley marches into Class A state title game

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – In the first Class A semifinal, Dakota Valley would meet Flandreau. In the games opening minute, DV’s Paul Bruns would pernitrate then kicks to his teammate Brayden Major and his shot didn’t even draw iron. The Panthers were on the board first in Rapid City. Later in the first, Tash […]
RAPID CITY, SD
Eric Peterson
KELOLAND

Roosevelt back in Class AA championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the nights first Class AA matchup, Roosevelt would meet the Harrisburg Tigers. The Tigers trailed by 6 at the break when Jacob Mehrman splashed a triple, he finished with 15, Harrisburg trailed 32-29. But the riders would start to pull away. Hayden Brown would lay it in for two […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

Harrisburg outlasts Mitchell 78-77 in Triple Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a game many expected to be close and competitive and that’s exactly what we got. It took three overtimes to decide a winner, but after what seemed like an eternity, Harrisburg would outlast Mitchell 78-77 in triple overtime. Big shot after big shot would extend the game into […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Night Scoreboard – March 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at the scores from around the state of South Dakota Boys Class AA Semifinals #1 Roosevelt 61 vs #4 Harrisburg 46 #2 O’Gorman 58 vs #3 Washington 57 OT Boys Class AA Consolation Bracket #5 Mitchell 66 vs #9 Yankton 56 #7 Lincoln 69 vs #6 Jefferson 68 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Roosevelt survives Yankton 57-49 reaching final four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the first class AA quarterfinal final matchup of the day the top overall seed Roosevelt would meet the 9 seeded Yankton Bucks. Coming into the game, with a perfect and undefeated record, the Roosevelt Rough Riders were thought to be the heavy favorite, but it was Yankton who jumped […]
YANKTON, SD
Augustana’s 7 seniors join Billeter in press conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Yesterday the Augustana Vikings would fall short of a trip to the Division II Elite 8 falling to the defending national champs Northwest Missouri State, 70-56. Win or lose, In a post game press conference, usually a coach and a player, or two, will come and speak. But yesterday, Head […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU brings ‘some’ experience into NCAA Tournament

he South Dakota State Men are making their first NCAA Tournament Appearance in four years, earning a 13-seed in the Midwest Region and taking on Providence in the first round. None of the current roster has played in a tournament game, but they still have some who got to experience that 2018 run.
BROOKINGS, SD
