Fr8 Auctions to Make Season Debut with McDowell

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago

This weekend features FR8Auctions returning to the No. 34 Ford Mustang with Michael McDowell for the first time in 2022. The loyal supporter to Front Row Motorsports, this track is Fr8Auctions hometown and McDowell wants nothing more that a great run on Sunday. But, there are many unknowns going...

Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Starting Over at Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the first of two races at the 1.54-mile oval this season. While the oval’s length remains the same, virtually every other aspect of the track that lies south of downtown Atlanta looks completely different than it did when the series last visited there in July.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Fr8 208 on Saturday afternoon will mark the third start of Deegan's sophomore season and 26th of her career. Deegan is hoping to turn her luck around this weekend after sustaining damage in each of the first two races this season. The previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the Temecula, California native's day end early, retiring after 44 laps.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Atlanta Advance

● Atlanta’s sports venues seemingly age quickly. The Georgia Dome, which played host to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and was the site of two Super Bowls (1994 and 2000) and the 1996 Summer Olympics, only lasted 25 years before being demolished in favor of the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened its doors in August 2017. Nearby Turner Field was home to the Atlanta Braves for just 19 years before the MLB team moved to a brand-new stadium – Truist Park – just north of the city in March 2017. (Turner Field still exists, but it’s now a football stadium for Georgia State University, whose football program debuted in 2010.) Atlanta Motor Speedway has taken a page from the playbook of its stick-and-ball neighbors and reinvented itself for a second time after a massive reconfiguration back in 1997 changed the track from a regular, 1.522-mile oval to a quad-oval that measured in at 1.54 miles. That layout quickly became one of the fastest on the entire NASCAR Cup Series schedule, a point proven when Geoff Bodine ventured onto the new surface on Nov. 15, 1997 and turned a lap at 197.478 mph – a track record that was never broken. Now, 25 years later, like its Atlanta sports venue brethren, the Atlanta Motor Speedway we once knew is all new. It is still 1.54 miles in length, but the banking has been increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, and the track has been narrowed from 55-feet wide to 40-feet wide, and it’s all covered in fresh asphalt. The goal of the reconstruction was to re-create the kind of pack-style racing seen at the behemoth, 2.5-mile Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the even bigger 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Will it work? We’ll find out when cars hit the track this Friday for practice before qualifying on Saturday and the Folds of Honor 500 on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: March 2022 (Phoenix Raceway)

Phoenix Raceway penalty report brings three suspensions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Phoenix Raceway. The 1-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Phoenix penalty report below. In stage 1 of the Cup race, Corey LaJoie lost a wheel. The nut itself came off and LaJoie...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes – Atlanta

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 289 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
ATLANTA, GA
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Team Boss Richard Childress, Austin Dillon Taking Bull to New Level

For years and years, there has been a lot of figurative bull—both in and around auto racing. Now there will be some literal bull with a racing connection. Richard Childress, a dominant force in NASCAR for decades and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will begin pursuit of another form of championship this summer as operator of a team in the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series.
MOTORSPORTS
NESN

NASCAR Betting Picks, Predictions For Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 In Atlanta

There’s nothing like a surprise winner to turn NASCAR expectations on their heads. Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick went 1-2-3 last week at Phoenix Raceway in a finish no one could have predicted. So while Ryan Blaney has owned this week’s race site of Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s a good reminder that nothing is ever a given.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to run 3 Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in three races this season, the team announced Tuesday. Nemechek, who won in the team’s No. 54 car at Texas Motor Speedway last year, will make his season debut with JGR April 2 at Richmond Raceway with sponsorship from Safeway. He’ll also drive the car at Dover Motor Speedway (April 30) and Texas Motor Speedway (Sept. 24). ACME will sponsor Nemechek at Dover and ROMCO will be featured at Texas.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: March 2022 (Phoenix Raceway)

NASCAR viewership numbers for Phoenix Raceway; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the 1-mile track of Phoenix Raceway. Chase Briscoe drove to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, claiming the first win of his career. 1,087,000 watched the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on average. Saturday’s race...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Celsius Sponsors Live Fast Motorsports for Atlanta Race

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and CELSIUS announced on Feb. 16, 2022, their second-year partnership for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racing season. Today the two companies announced that CELSIUS will be the primary sponsor for LFM at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sun. Mar. 20, for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 5 – 325 laps / 500.5 miles. Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga. Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 13 sets for the race. (12 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Derek Griffith Set to Make NXS Debut at Richmond Raceway with Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that Derek Griffith, a 25-year-old New Hampshire native, will make his NXS debut in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway. The 250-lap race at the .75-mile D-shaped oval will be the first of multiple races Griffith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022. SHR previously announced Griffith in the No. 26 at Martinsville Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Dixon Continues Pursuit of Indycar Legends Heading Into Sunday’s Xpel 375 Ntt Indycar Series Race Weekend

Scott Dixon always has looked up to legends Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt, but he soon may find himself firmly entrenched beside them. With the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season underway, the Chip Ganassi Racing superstar continues to inch closer to the once seemingly untouchable INDYCAR career statistical records of two of the greatest drivers in motorsports.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Smith Looks for Second Win Heading into Atlanta

Zane Smith heads into Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway looking for his second win of the season. FR8Auctions will dawn the No. 38 Ford F-150 for the first time this weekend, at a track where they also hold the title sponsorship for the truck series event.
ATLANTA, GA
