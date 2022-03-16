ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Smith Looks for Second Win Heading into Atlanta

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago

Zane Smith heads into Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway looking for his second win of the season. FR8Auctions will dawn the No. 38 Ford F-150 for the first time...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance

• After three weeks out West, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Southeast for the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the series' return to NASCAR's hotbed, Riley Herbst expects to turn some hot laps around the recently reconfigured 1.54-mile oval. Since the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing last raced at Atlanta in July, the banking has been increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and the track has been narrowed from 55-feet wide to 40-feet wide, and it's all covered in fresh asphalt. The goal of the reconstruction was to re-create the kind of pack-style racing seen at the behemoth, 2.5-mile Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the even bigger 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Herbst has embraced these changes for two reasons – he finished an impressive fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona and he was one of the few drivers to test at the new Atlanta in early January, giving him a leg up on his Xfinity Series counterparts.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Hocevar on Atlanta Motor Speedway: "While there are a lot of question marks and unknowns going into Atlanta this weekend, we're certain that we have a solid No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet to bring to the race track. Having the ability to run the same truck that we ran at Las Vegas gives us the confidence that we're putting our best foot forward to run up front at Atlanta."
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Kaulig Racing has never raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS. Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Ankrum On the Rise Leading Into Atlanta

On the Rise … As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitors head to round three of the 2022 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Tyler Ankrum is on the rise and heading in the right direction. The San Bernardino, Calif. native's strong bid for the win at Daytona International Speedway finished in calamity but he bounced back two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro gained eight positions in the point standings at LVMS and is within 20 markers of the provisional playoff bubble after two races.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Thompson on carrying his momentum built in Las Vegas into Atlanta: "The No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team is really excited to continue our momentum in Atlanta coming off an 11th-place finish in Las Vegas. With the repave of the racing surface, I'm looking forward to experiencing what the track has to offer for the first time as is the case with several others in the field. Hopefully we're able to get up front early to work towards another solid finish this week."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Nemechek and the No. 4 Pye-Barker team head to Atlanta Motor Speedway looking to rebound from a 25th-place finish in the previous race at Las Vegas. After capturing the pole and finishing in the top-10 in each of the first two stages at Las Vegas, Nemechek was involved in a late-race incident, relegating him to a 25th-place finish. Nemechek currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after the first two races of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
#Atlanta Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Atlanta I Advance

Race – Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. With practice and qualifying back on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup Series, with it comes a unique format. For Atlanta, teams will practice a full 50-minute session Friday evening, followed by a qualifying session Saturday midday.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Garcia To Drive For MHR In Select Events

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has announced plans to field a third entry at select NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this year, with 17-year-old Jake Garcia behind the wheel. Garcia – a talented young driver from Monroe, Georgia, who races Super Late Models and Pro Late Models – is set to make...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ross Chastain - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Chastain on making his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Atlanta: "Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports who make it possible for me to compete in the Truck Series. It's always exciting to get behind the wheel of a Niece Chevrolet and to be able to represent the Florida Watermelon Association is an added bonus this week. Although there are plenty of unknowns heading into Atlanta with the recent repave, I'm confident that the people of Niece Motorsports have a truck prepared that's capable of running up front."
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Alan on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: "I'm really looking forward to my first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and my AUTOParkit Chevrolet. It should be a really interesting weekend with the repave the track underwent this offseason – we don't know how everyone is going to fare handling-wise. There's a lot to learn for all of the teams from the top down. It's one of the few tracks on the schedule where I have just as much experience as everyone else in the field, which is none."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Atlanta Advance

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. He joins Alan Kulwicki (1988) and Bobby Hamilton (1996) as the third driver to earn his first Cup Series win at the desert mile oval. He is also the first Cup Series driver to take a car carrying the No. 14 to victory lane at Phoenix, and is the 200th Cup Series winner of all time.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

RFK Weekly Advance | Atlanta I

AMS underwent a massive overhaul in the offseason with a repaved surface. The track is now narrowed to just 40 feet in width, with the banking changing to 28 degrees, becoming the highest-baked intermediate track. Buescher is one of three drivers (Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain) to have tested the new...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Kris Wright - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Wright on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: "I am really looking forward to racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the new repaved surface. The limited information I have received about the new track and how it drives is basically that there are so many unknowns. As a team, we have so many questions: How many lanes can you use? What is the drafting going to be like on a 1.5-mile track? What is the preferred groove? The track is going to be very fast and interesting for sure. I cannot wait to get there after the great speed our Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado showed at Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)."
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #5 – ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY. With the three-race west coast swing in the books, NASCAR heads to Hampton, Georgia, where the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the host of all three NASCAR national touring series. While the Georgia venue has held a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event since July 1960, the race weekend will provide a variety of unknowns to teams.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Advance

The second-place finish came on the heels of leading 83 laps two weekends ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and contending for the win before finishing third at the mile-and-a-half track. Chastain wasn't the only Trackhouse driver with a stellar finish last weekend at Phoenix. His teammate Daniel Suárez also...
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Georgia native Corey Heim will make his first career start in any series at his home state track in Saturday's Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Saturday's event will be Heim's second of what will be a 16-race schedule behind the wheel on the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022. Heim opened his season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he qualified sixth and finished fourth in the opening stanza before a pit road accident caused significant damage to his Toyota and relegated him to a 32nd-place finish.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

