Actor Hugh Jackman has become pretty synonymous with the iconic X-Men character of Wolverine, but Marvel fans think the iconic superhero is about to get a new face. The Australian actor famously portrayed the superhero in a slew of movies from 2000 to 2017, with 2017’s Logan being the end of his reign as the character. After Disney’s 21st Century Fox merger, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to option to bring X-Men characters in, and early fan-castings point to Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe as the perfect candidate. The buzz around the rumor had a lot of fans wondering if Daniel Radcliffe would play Marvel’s Wolverine. But fans don’t have to wonder anymore, because Radcliffe has responded to the rumors.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO