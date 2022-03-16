ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The ultimate guide to Denver’s Chinses food scene

FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

The Mile High City’s Chinese food scene is as vibrant and diverse as the 31 provinces of the People’s Republic of China and neighboring Taiwan. Riane Menardi Morrison, Assistant Food Editor at 5280 magazine takes us on a tour of five regional cuisines, complete with recommendations for local spots where you can savor traditional and contemporary specialties that will make you feel like you’ve been there yourself.

5280 Magazine March issue cover story, “East Out West”. Menardi says that when they started putting together the feature on Denver’s Chinese food scene, they didn’t expect to learn so much about the diversity of the types of regional cuisines offered in and around the Mile High City. From China and neighboring Taiwan—including Cantonese, Shandong, Huaiyang, Sichuan, and Taiwanese cuisines it’s all available in the metro area.

With the help of a PeiJou Kuo, a professor teaches about international food and culture at University of Denver, 5280 outlined the history of each cuisine, the common ingredients and techniques used to prepare the dishes, where it originates in China—and offer examples of where you can go eat them.

For example, dim sum is a produce of southern China’s Guangdong region and you can find it at Star Kitchen daily. It’s one of the favorite restaurants to visit for lunch and brunch. And hot pot is especially popular in the southwest China’s Sichuan region, where spicy food rules and warms the body and soul. You can get it at Blue Ocean (ask for the special menu!) in the Denver Tech Center.

The March issue of 5280 magazine is on newsstands now.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

