Albany Symphony celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual fundraiser

ALBANY — The Albany Symphony Orchestra will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Thursday with one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration, scheduled at Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany, kicks off at 6 p.m. A silent auction, music by Sundowner Motel, and special food and drinks will be part of the evening’s celebration.

For tickets or additional information about the fundraiser, contact Albany Symphony General Manager LeeAnna Anglin at (229) 430-8933 or at www.albanysymphony.org.