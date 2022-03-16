ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves bring 2021 NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario back on two-year deal

By From staff reports
 1 day ago
Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario smiles in the dugout. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

One of the key figures in the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series championship is coming back.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that outfielder Eddie Rosario, last year’s National League Championship Series MVP, has signed a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed. It includes a club option for the 2024 season with no buyout. He will make $9 million per season in 2022 and 2023.

Rosario, acquired via trade from Cleveland on July 30, hit .271 with seven home runs and 13 extra base hits in 33 regular season games last season after returning from injury. In 111 games last year between Cleveland and Atlanta, he hit .259 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs.

The 30-year-old started 15 of the Braves’ 16 postseason games, highlighted by a phenomenal six-game NLCS against the Dodgers when he hit .560 (14-for-25) with three home runs and nine RBIs. He hit .383 overall in the playoffs with an 11-game hitting streak.

