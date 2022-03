Forsberg will start Wednesday's game against the visiting Blue Jackets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Forsberg was lit up his last time out, allowing six goals on 28 shots to the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 29-year-old is actually having the best season of his career, though, with his 2.83 GAA and .916 save percentage both currently holding up as career highs. His 29 appearances are also just six shy of his personal-best 35 (2017, Chicago), so clearly Forsberg is thriving with the heavier workload. Opposing Columbus sits 11th with an average 3.25 goals for this season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO