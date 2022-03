Dvorak (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Thursday against visiting Dallas. Dvorak missed 19 games with the injury but is finally able to return for his first game action under new head coach Martin St. Louis. With 16 points in 34 games this year, Dvorak likely won't be knocking off his career-high 38 set back in 2019-20 with the Coyotes. That said, he's flashed some scoring prowess this season -- posting four points in his last four games and a six-in-six streak back in November -- so it'll be interesting to see what he can do in the final seven weeks of the campaign.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO