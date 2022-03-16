Applications for Family Support Centers Being Accepted

CHARLESTON, (W.Va.) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is seeking to establish or expand Family Support Centers designed to address risk factors that may impact a family’s wellness and stability. These centers provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or be referred to community-based supports and services.

Applications for Family Support Centers are now being accepted, with an application deadline of April 8, 2022; however, a letter of intent must be received by March 21, 2022.

Successful applicants may be awarded up to $250,000 for the state fiscal year 2023 grant cycle. Funding is available through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Promoting Safe and Stable Families Act, and Title II of the Child Abuse Prevention & Treatment Act.

Onsite services at Family Support Centers vary, but may include parenting and life skills classes, child playgroups, food and diaper pantries, and counseling. These services are designed to end generational poverty, help families prosper, and prevent situations that lead to child abuse and neglect.

“DHHR’s ultimate goal is to fund the expansion of existing Family Support Centers or the creation of new centers in every county of the state,” said Janie Cole, interim commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance.

The expansion of services at Family Support Centers are not restricted to at-risk families, but offered to any family in a community who would benefit from the services and programs offered.

