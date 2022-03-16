ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Head to Home Chef to save 60% on our favorite meal kit delivery service when you join today

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwQkc_0eh0pfgF00
Home Chef is offering incredible markdowns on meal delivery kits for St. Patrick's Day 2022—shop now. Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While St. Patrick's Day is a great time to experiment in the kitchen , it's also a great time to worry less about cooking and more about spending quality time with friends and family. If you want to make mealtimes less stressful, a meal kit delivery service could be the perfect solution. Luckily, right now, you can sign up for Home Chef our all-time favorite meal delivery service —to get steep savings on delicious and nutritions meal kits.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you want to be careful with your calories or avoid allergens, Home Chef lets you pick your preferred meals by delivering healthy ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your front door. Right now, the meal kits are more affordable than ever, as new members can save a whopping 60% on their first box of meals. Just enter coupon code PAT60 at checkout to scoop the savings. The brand offers a wide variety of meal choices that can accommodate almost any diet, including vegetarian and vegan, so you're sure to find options you'll love.

Premium gas: Can you switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

Mattress deals: Sleep Week 2022 offers cozy savings on mattresses, bedding and pillows—here’s what to buy

When we tested Home Chef, we were impressed with the high-quality ingredients and well-written recipes that succinctly broke down how to cook grade-A meals at home. We also liked that ingredients were divided per meal into labeled bags and had cooking time estimates that were largely accurate (not always the case with meal kit recipes). Even better, the meals we tested ranged from fried chicken to Brussels sprouts, and all were delicious. You get a variety of meals to choose from with the option to add on snacks and lunches. If you're not in the mood for deliveries, you also have the option to easily skip delivery weeks.

To get the deal, simply click our link , enter your email address, choose the number of people you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (between two to six) and enter your shipping information. For instance, if you're cooking for two and choose to have three recipes per week, you can take the typical price tag of $53.94 and drop it to $21.58 for your first delivery when you enter coupon code PAT60 at checkout.

Save yourself some stress in the kitchen this year by checking out the meals of Home Chef ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2022.

Save 60% on your first Home Chef meal kit delivery .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Head to Home Chef to save 60% on our favorite meal kit delivery service when you join today

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cat Country 102.9

Cooking For One: Are Meal Deliveries Worth It?

Today's topic is "cooking for one." I'm a single guy who likes to cook. But If I make something in the crockpot, I have to keep eating the same thing for several days. And because I'm stubborn and hate to waste food, I'll just keep eating until it's gone. I...
RECIPES
InsideHook

Is Your Kitchen Stocked With Products From Your Favorite Restaurant?

What does it mean to take cues from your favorite restaurant or chef when you’re cooking something at home? In the past, that might have meant buying a pre-made entree that you could reheat — maybe a pizza, or…a different pizza. Countless acclaimed chefs have written cookbooks that offer insights into their technique and methods of translating a signature dish into something you can make at a home kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
MySanAntonio

We asked a trained chef to test 7 vegan meal kits — here’s her take

The popularity of plant-based eating continues to rise, so it’s no surprise that vegan meal kits and premade vegan meal delivery services are plentiful. As someone who has followed various degrees of a plant-based diet for the past decade (my website’s name is VeganWhenSober) and graduated from the plant-based Natural Gourmet Center at Institute Of Culinary Education, it’s safe to call me “Plant-based Perri.”
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meal Delivery Service#Home Chef#Meal Kit#Food Drink#Reviewed Com#Reviewed S Perks And Rec#Vegetarian
Mashed

33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Subway Added 3 New Meat-Stacked Italian Sandwiches to Its Menu

In an ongoing commitment to keep its menu fresh, Subway is adding two new Italian-style sandwiches to its national menu, featuring bold ingredients like mozzarella, capicola, and tangy vinaigrette. The chain partnered with Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and proud Italian, to launch these new options. "Our...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Shake at Shake Shack Every Monday in March

Many parts of the US have not yet reached spring vibes. There’s snow and cold temperatures to go around. Still, spring is on the way. Shake Shack can help get you in the spirit with a Free Shake Mondays promotion that Grubhub is trotting out in March. Every Monday from March 7 through 28, you can snag a free shake and $0 delivery fee when you place a Grubhub order that hits the $15 minimum.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Chocolate Desserts Sold in a Reusable Mason Jar

Click here to read the full article. You can find damn-near everything at Costco. Every day grocery essentials? Of course. Quick, ready-to-bake weeknight dinners? Plenty of it. Lounge chairs and other outdoor furniture to deck out your patio this upcoming summer? Check, check, check. But our favorite Costco finds? Decadent, creamy, ooey-gooey desserts, from their popular oversized cheesecakes to the most recent Costco find that’s already become a shopper-favorite, Death by Chocolate Dessert Cups. Because not only are these individual dessert cups filled to the brim with layers upon layers of chocolate, but these desserts also put reusability and sustainability...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

If You've Ever Wanted To Try Mac & Cheese Ice Cream, Run To Walmart

The ice cream world is getting a little cheesier thanks to the newest product to hit Walmart store shelves. A literal mashup of two of society's most beloved comfort foods, Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is available for purchase at any Walmart location in the United States for the next 10 weeks. That is, of course, if any are left on store shelves. The product, made by artisan ice creamery Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, was initially available online last summer, and sold out in under an hour, per Food Network. Walmart deftly negotiated a deal to stock the popular product, and the time is nigh for those who were disappointed that they couldn't try it last summer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's Sauces Are More Vegan-Friendly Than You Might Have Thought

If you were to round up fast food chains with the best vegan options, you probably wouldn't assume Chick-fil-A would be at the top of the list. Unlike restaurants like Taco Bell, which is known for its ability to make anything fresco style, Chick-fil-A has a lot of items on its menu that contain dairy or meat. However, to give the chain some credit, it isn't the worst. In fact, despite the fact that it has the word "chick" in its name, the restaurant has quite a few options for people steering clear of meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped For Its Returning Shamrock-Shaped Ravioli

Ravioli comes in every shape and size. According to Fine Dining Lovers, diners can enjoy ravioli pastas, ravioli giganti, toasted ravioli, and many more types, all filled with every ingredient under the sun. This food comes in every size and the rules get thrown out the window when it comes to stuffing. Food Republic notes that one defining feature that sets raviolis apart from their mezzelune or fagottini noodle cousins comes in the form of their shape. Raviolis feature two layers of dough in the form of a square or circle that get pressed together. With this definition in mind, some might try to debate the authenticity of Costco's shamrock-shaped ravioli that has hit shelves in time for St. Patrick's Day, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from loving the find.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

415K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy