Forget Denim, Everyone Will Be Wearing Cargo Pants This Spring

By Olivia Marcus
 1 day ago

How many more Y2K trend resurgences will we endure? It seems as if we have been running down the list of Y2K fashion comebacks—we started with bedazzled baby tees, moved on to micro mini skirts, and we’ve finally arrived at the cargo pants trend . If you were a Kim Possible fan or considered yourself a Cadet Kelly movie buff, there’s finally a Y2K outfit comeback that’ll hit on your niche fashion nostalgia.

Similarly to the return of low-rise jeans, cargo pants are meant to hang low on the hips which immediately makes them controversial. Perhaps that’s why it’s taken so long for them to become a mainstream trend since early grumblings of their return started last spring.

As a borderline Gen-Z-millenial, I have a “don’t knock it ‘til ya try it” attitude towards trends. I’ve tried all the Y2K trend options at this point and have made my own personal “love” or “hate” list. After seeing cargo pants pop up in many fashion week street style photos, I went ahead and ordered multiple versions to try myself.  I truly feel like the other items in my wardrobe have been given a second life because I hadn’t thought to pair them with cargo pants before. After trying them all on, I can confidently say that the cargo pants trend has made my “love” list.

For starters, they are incredibly comfortable and flattering. I usually size up in cargo pants to get the desired baggy look and add a belt to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions. Cargo pants also come in a huge range of styles: army green, denim, patterned, low-rise, high-rise, wide leg and elastic are just a few of the common cargo pant options. If you’re not already sold, let me remind you that cargo pants have multiple spacious pockets. It’s the little things.

One of the best parts things about cargo pants is that they go with everything. A casual cargo pant look can easily be dressed up by just adding a statement shoe. I can’t wait to wear them with kitten heels, sneakers and sandals all spring and summer long. Keep reading for the cargo pants that will turn you into a Y2K trend fanatic (trust me, it’s possible).

It Girl Pant

Alo’s take on the cargo pant is sporty and streamlined. This pair work for the gym, dinner out or a shopping trip so they’re well worth the investment.



It Girl Pant $114


Buy Now

Rae Carpenter Pant

These wide leg pants are slightly cropped and are meant to be worn low waisted. Pair them with simple heels and a blouse to elevate the look. They come in four shades, including a few bright colors so don’t be afraid to go the maximalist route.



Rae Carpenter Pant $69


Buy Now

Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans

If the thought of not wearing jeans is too daunting, opt for these denim cargo pants . The style is more casual and masculine than a traditional pair of jeans but the low-set back pockets will still make your butt look good.



Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans $148


Buy Now

’90s Baggy Cargo Pant

Abercrombie is hitting right on the ’90s nostalgia with these cargo pants . The cinched ankle ties remind me of simpler times. This pair comes in two colors and short, regular and long length options.



’90s Baggy Cargo Pant $70


Buy Now

High Rise Belted Cargo Jeans

This pair of high rise cargo jeans comes with a utility style belt which completes the grungy look. This pair is available in plus sizes 12-28.



High Rise Belted Cargo Jeans $52.46 (was $69.95)


Buy Now

All Star Pull On Jeans

These slouchy cargo pants have a boho feel with a relaxed shape and exposed stitching. This pair is a great option if you want cargo pants that are more high waisted.



All Star Pull On Jeans $98


Buy Now

Corey Cargo Pant

This pair of skater-style cargo pants are right on trend with a baggy fit and flap pockets. They come in four neutral colors so you can make this style a wardrobe staple.



Corey Cargo Pant $59.95


Buy Now

#Cargo Pants#Baggy Pants#Baggy Jeans#Fashion Week#Cadet Kelly
