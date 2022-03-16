State Closes Investigation Into Ross Township Sergeant Without Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – No charges will be filed after a Ross Township sergeant allegedly showed an inappropriate video of a child to officers.

The president of the Ross Township board of commissioners said Wednesday the state attorney general’s office found no criminal conduct by Sergeant Joseph Serowik.

According to a letter sent to commissioners by the police union, during a morning roll call on Jan. 26, Serowik allegedly spoke with other officers about an investigation into a juvenile student at North Hills High School recording videos of himself performing a sex act and sending it to other students.

The letter said Serowik took out his personal phone and showed the other officers the video of the boy while allegedly making jokes and laughing. None of the other officers in the room were reportedly part of the investigation.

The union took a “no confidence” in the chief after allegations he mishandled the report of misconduct against Serowik.

Commissioner Dan DeMarco said the case has been closed with the state and the department is updating procedures for handling evidence. He also criticized people who he said condemned the actions “without having all of the facts.”