Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police have found a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said B’Jauhn Dankins has been found and is safe.

Pittsburgh, PA
