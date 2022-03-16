Pittsburgh Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh couple faces charges, accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who police said came to the hospital with severe burns, scratches and bruises. According to the criminal complaint, the father Darryl Pace told police he wasn’t sure how his daughter was burned but the other injuries were from falling down the stairs. The physician told police that the girl’s injuries were consistent with physical abuse, not falling down the stairs, and “if this child returns to the same environment, she is at grave risk for even more serious injury, including death.” The criminal complaint said the girl told police Joanna Moore, a woman she called her mother, burned her in the shower, and she told police about how she’d been hit with items like belts, shoes and a chord. She told police her father knew about the abuse. Moore is wanted on aggravated assault charges. Pace is in jail, charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO