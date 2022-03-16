ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elmore by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-16 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Tornado watch issued

WEAR-TV — A TORNADO WATCH has been issued and is in effect until 6:00 a.m. CST. The watch includes most of the WEAR-TV area however the threat to extreme NWFL will be over long before the watch expiration time. The worst of the weather will hit between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. for extreme NWFL.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Fourchon, or 24 miles southeast of Galliano, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lafourche and southeastern Jefferson Parishes, including the following locations... Grand Isle. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
City
Tallassee, AL
City
Elmore, AL
County
Elmore County, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 06:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Monroe; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 18:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow showers will reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s with wind chill values falling through the single digits to near zero.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Lexington, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-12 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell; Edgefield; Lexington; Richland; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Burke, Richmond, southeastern Edgefield, northwestern Barnwell, Lexington, Aiken, southeastern Saluda and central Richland Counties through 615 AM EST At 523 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Dreher Island State Park to near Batesburg-Leesville to near Aiken Municipal Airport to 8 miles southwest of Hephzibah. Movement was east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Aiken, North Augusta, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Batesburg-Leesville, Springdale, Dentsville, Oak Grove, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Savannah River Site, St. Andrews, Aiken Mall, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam and Red Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 198 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 78. Interstate 26 between mile markers 103 and 118. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 5, and between mile markers 11 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The north central mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Through 5 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest through noon with the snow tapering off in the afternoon.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s today with wind chill values falling into the single digits.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 07:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Maryland as well as western Loudoun County in Virginia and northern Fauquier County in Virginia. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon. Rain will change to snow by 9 AM this morning. A band of moderate to heavy snow is most likely through late this morning before tapering off to a lighter snow early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced to below one- quarter mile at times. Brief near blizzard conditions are possible. Snowfall rates around one to two inches per hour are expected this morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freestone County in central Texas Central Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Northwestern Anderson County in central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Coolidge to Powell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Mexia, Gun Barrel City, Fairfield, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Hubbard, Wortham, Eustace, Coolidge, Trinidad, Dawson, Angus, Enchanted Oaks, Caney City, Navarro, Fairfield Lake State Park and Rice. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 199 and 236. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 22:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Pike; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches. Although the snow has ended northwest of a line from Owensboro to Murray Kentucky, the advisory will remain in effect due to the potential for icing of wet roads as temperatures drop. * WHERE...This advisory is generally along and southeast of a line from New Madrid Missouri, to Paducah Kentucky, to Evansville Indiana. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Allow extra time to reach your destination. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern is for icing of wet or slushy roads before they can dry out late tonight. Wind chills will fall into the single digits above zero by morning.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected by Sunday morning. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Alabama. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight CST Saturday night to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through 5 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult this morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest through 10 AM EST, but additional snow showers will bring light accumulations this afternoon and evening.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

