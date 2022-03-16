Severe Weather Statement issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 07:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Maryland as well as western Loudoun County in Virginia and northern Fauquier County in Virginia. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon. Rain will change to snow by 9 AM this morning. A band of moderate to heavy snow is most likely through late this morning before tapering off to a lighter snow early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced to below one- quarter mile at times. Brief near blizzard conditions are possible. Snowfall rates around one to two inches per hour are expected this morning.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO