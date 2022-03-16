Six Years In Iran: UK-Iranian Woman's Prison Ordeal

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran since 2016, has spoken of his plans to play board games, drink tea and work on moving on towards “a happily ever after” with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year ordeal.Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016. Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested, but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO