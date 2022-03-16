ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Years In Iran: UK-Iranian Woman's Prison Ordeal

By AFP News
 1 day ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran for six years on charges of plotting to overthrow the government and taking part in a rally, is on her way home after Britain secured her release. We look back at her battle to be reunited with her family in England. Airport...

The Independent

Emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs her daughter after 2173 days ‘of hell’ in Iran

This is the emotional moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe broke down in tears as she hugged her seven-year-old daughter just minutes after arriving back on British soil.The aid worker touched down at RAF Brize Norton alongside fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori shortly after 1am on Thursday, bringing her 2173 days “of hell” in Tehran to an end.In video footage shared live on Instagram by Mr Ashoori’s daughter Elika, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s young daughter Gabriella can be heard asking “is that Mummy?” before shouting “Mummy” as the pair walk down the steps of the plane.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is out of shot but can be...
WORLD
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Happily ever after’: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband speaks of joy as British-Iranian mother returns home

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held hostage in Iran since 2016, has spoken of his plans to play board games, drink tea and work on moving on towards “a happily ever after” with his wife, as she finally arrived home following her six-year ordeal.Richard Ratcliffe has not seen his wife Nazanin, 43, since she was detained on spy charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while holidaying in Tehran in April 2016. Their daughter Gabriella, who is now seven, was with her mother when she was arrested, but was eventually brought back to the UK for school. She has...
WORLD
Liz Truss
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
#Oman#Hostage#Evin Prison#Uk#British Iranian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran. Read More Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Why is the British mother imprisoned in Iran?Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Fresh hopes as Johnson says Iran talks at ‘delicate’ stage
U.K.
