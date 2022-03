Joe Biden gave a fine speech Tuesday evening, delivering a lot of nice lines in service of unity and political pragmatism to a divided Congress that has frustrated his agenda over and over again. But the president’s first State of the Union address was doomed from the start by the very dysfunction it was designed to address. Little in the speech seemed apt to alter the broken state of play in Washington. Instead, it mostly served to highlight it: Republicans seemed no more willing to cease their obstruction, and the Democratic holdouts on domestic priorities kept their heels dug in.

