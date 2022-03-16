Miley Cyrus Is a Rock Star, Get Over It – Here’s 10 Reasons Why

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2022, starting with this news… Vicki Gunvalson just went Instagram official with her new mystery boyfriend, posting a handful of photos of herself kissing him on her Instagram Story on March 4. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star has gushed about her new man in recent weeks, explaining on a February episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," "I am so excited. … He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that! You're not paying for that.' I'm like, 'Are you real?' You know, I'm touching him. He is frickin' incredible." She revealed that he's from Texas but lives in Newport Beach, wears cowboy boots, likes country music and will be 62 in May. She went on to claim that she "manifested him" after coming up with a list of the 18 things she wants in a partner. They first met and exchanged numbers more than six years ago — before Vicki's ill-fated romance with Steve Lodge — and reconnected a few months ago when Kelly Dodd reintroduced them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO