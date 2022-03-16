ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville rescue dog ‘Bridget’ has died, animal cruelty investigation ongoing

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPHFb_0eh0nvCX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dog found abandoned near a dumpster by Knoxville Police Department Animal Control officers has died.

After being found, the dog was taken to Young-Williams Animal Center where she was named Bridget. The shelter said her condition and medical needs were severe when she arrived on March 5. While under the care of the shelter’s veterinary team, Bridget was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer .

Police are still searching for information on how Bridget ended up being abandoned. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

PREVIOUS: Dog found abandoned behind Knoxville dumpster, Animal Control seeks owner

“We’re deeply saddened to announce that Bridget has crossed the rainbow bridge,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We hope you will find comfort, as we do, in knowing that during her time here Bridget knew she was cared for and loved. Her tail wagged often, and we gave her all of the affection we could in such a short time.”

“This is a terribly sad situation, and we were devastated to hear that Bridget’s health deteriorated so rapidly after it initially seemed like she was responding well to treatment. It’s truly heartbreaking news,” said Scott Erland with Knoxville Police.

Staff at the shelter say they are heartbroken by Bridget’s death. They are pleading for owners to reach out early if they need help caring for an animal as the shelter can help. Young-Williams said if you need help contact pethelp@young-williams.org or call 865-363-6702 .

“We have been overwhelmed by the kind, supportive and loving messages, calls and emails from the community asking how to help,” Testerman says. “Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support has gotten our team through a tough two weeks, and your shared love of Bridget makes all the difference.”

Reward increased to find person responsible for abandoned dog

Bridget’s care was provided by the Animal Compassion Fund, which helps purchase medical equipment and treatment for pets that are not ready for adoption due to a medical condition or behavioral problem. For those who wish to learn more or donate to the fund, visit young-williams.org/compassion-fund .

“Bridget’s loss has hit us hard,” Testerman says. “You can spend a lifetime in animal welfare, but you still give each pet a little piece of your heart, and every loss feels as if it were a family member.”

The shelter has placed a small memorial in honor of Bridget outside of the shelter for the public to pay their respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAjnz_0eh0nvCX00
(Photo via Young Williams Animal Center)

If you have a tip, call 865-215-7165 , go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 7

Kimberly Cloninger Grubb
2d ago

OHHH ..so so sad..how could anyone just do this...bless it's heart .you was loved at the end😥❤️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Animal Cruelty#Animal Welfare#Smartphone App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Thieves drive into Memphis store, take over $80k in merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the 4200 block of Elvis Presley on February 18 where over $80,000 worth of merchandise was taken. MPD posted this video on their Facebook page, showing the thieves backing a truck into the store window. Police said when officers arrived, the suspects fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy