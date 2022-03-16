ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

State Police remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

By Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles following an accident involving a police cruiser on I-95 Northbound.

On Monday, CSP responded to the right shoulder of I-95 northbound, ahead of Exit 14, in Stratford to investigate an accident. Police discovered that a car traveling in the right lane had collided into a cruiser, barely missed striking a second cruiser, and sideswiped three other cars on the right shoulder.

No injuries were reported, police said.

CSP urged drivers to remember to slow down and move over when you encounter any emergency vehicle, especially one with lights and/or sirens on.

See the damage below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eH6Ws_0eh0nuJo00
Photo courtesy Connecticut State Police
