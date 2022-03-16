FPC to hold meeting to discuss reappointment of MFD Chief

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will be holding a virtual community meeting on March 30 to discuss the possible reappointment of MFD Chief Aaron Lipski.

Lipski will attend the event where he will discuss his goals for the community and answer questions from the public.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 30, and anyone can virtually attend. You just have to sign up here.

Also at that link, you can submit comments or questions for Chief Lipski. There will be an opportunity to state them directly during the meeting as well.

