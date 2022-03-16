ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FPC to hold meeting to discuss reappointment of MFD Chief

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWTlX_0eh0nVRl00

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will be holding a virtual community meeting on March 30 to discuss the possible reappointment of MFD Chief Aaron Lipski.

Lipski will attend the event where he will discuss his goals for the community and answer questions from the public.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 30, and anyone can virtually attend. You just have to sign up here.

Also at that link, you can submit comments or questions for Chief Lipski. There will be an opportunity to state them directly during the meeting as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfd#Typo
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy