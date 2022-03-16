Wesleyan Relays canceled, replaced by intrasquad meet
The Wesleyan Relays scheduled for this Saturday at the Olson Track at the Graves Family Sports Complex have been canceled. The...salinapost.com
The Wesleyan Relays scheduled for this Saturday at the Olson Track at the Graves Family Sports Complex have been canceled. The...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0