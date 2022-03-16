Wesleyan Relays canceled, replaced by intrasquad meet

Several area track and field teams began their season Thursday at the annual UNK High School Indoor track invite. UNK hosted Class D teams on Thursday. Classes A and B will be featured on Friday and Class C teams on Saturday. Among the area highlights, Wyat Lambertson of Anselmo-Merna was a double gold medal winner placing first in the boys 200 in a time of 24.47 and winning the boys long jump with a winning effort of 19’9″. Others from the area that placed first in their event on the boys side were Cass McGinn of Anselmo-Merna first in the 55 meter hurdles (8.9), Calvin Finley of Ansley/Litchfield in the boys 400 (56.51), and Trae Hickman of Sandhills/Thedford was first in the boys 55 meter dash (6.86).

ANSELMO, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO