2022 NCAA Tournament: Key storylines and questions for East Region

By Tristan Freeman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just hours away from the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. That includes teams from the East Region, with Baylor, UCLA, and Kentucky as the top ones from the bracket. This article is a roundtable, featuring talented writers from Busting Brackets that will be providing their answers to some key...

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
CBS Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, upsets, top Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness 10,000 times

The 2022 March Madness bracket is here, and fans everywhere are racing to find the 2022 NCAA Tournament picks that will make their bracket a winner. In a year where there's less separation between the top teams and the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, it's a 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket where it truly feels like anything can happen. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor have all made convincing cases why they could win it all, but each has shown vulnerabilities too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Kentucky State
FanSided

Indiana cheerleader goes viral for magical March Madness moment [Video]

While Indiana and Saint Mary’s had to pause their game due to a stuck ball, one Indiana cheerleader went viral as she saved the day. It’s never any fun to have to put things on pause due to technical difficulties. That’s a universal truth that applies to all facets of life, but it definitely applies to March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Meets With Surprise Team

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.
NFL
Person
Todd Golden
#Ncaa Tournament#Murray State#Storylines#Ohio Valley#Baylor#Twitter#Longhorns#Acc Tournament#Gonzaga
FanSided

The Browns improved their defensive line with two key moves

The Cleveland Browns have added Taven Bryan and Chase Winovich. The Cleveland Browns made some moves over the last 24 hours to bolster their defensive front four. They signed former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan and then traded Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots for OLB/DE Chase Winovich. The moves come after an offseason where they’ve all but moved on from three defensive starters from the line.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, preview, time

When/where: 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: truTV; WHB (810 AM) About No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Only one No. 16-seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of March Madness. UMBC upended Virginia, 74-54 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. ... No. 1 seeds hold a 143-1 record versus No. 16 seeds. ... here have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. ... Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67, in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne and John Walker came off the bench to score 21 and 16 points respectively. Brison Gresham had six blocks, six points and 13 rebounds. … The Tigers are led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones. His son, John, is a senior transfer from Nevada. … The Tigers qualified for the NCAAs by beating Alcorn State, 87-62, in the SWAC tournament finals. During the regular season, TSU went 13-5 in conference games during the regular season … Texas Southern defeated then-No. 20-ranked Florida, 69-54, on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to that game, the Tigers lost at Oregon (83-66), at Saint Mary’s (67-58), at Washington (72-65), at Air Force (61-57), at North Carolina State (65-57), at BYU (81-64) and at Louisiana Tech (87-60). … Texas Southern has qualified for the NCAAs two consecutive seasons and four times in six years. … TSU is 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … TSU has won eight of its last nine games. … TSU was picked to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and finished second overall. … TSU’s Brison Gresham is a transfer from the University of Houston. PJ Henry is a transfer from University of Hartford and A.J. Lawson a transfer from McNeese State. … Freshman Shaqir O’Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir’s sister, Amirah, plays for TSU’s women’s team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Kansas fans gather in Fort Worth for pregame party

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas basketball fans met at the Roundup Inn at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, as excitement built up for the Jayhawks’ first-round NCAA tournament game. Kansas tips off against Texas Southern at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Jayhawk fans flocked to Fort Worth from all over the country. […]
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
FanSided

5 starting pitching targets for St. Louis Cardinals after recent injuries

It was no secret that going into spring training that the St. Louis Cardinals were very thin in the starting rotation. Each of the projected starters (Wainwright, Flaherty, Matz, Hudson, and Mikolas) had question marks surrounding them, and the depth behind them was questionable at best. After only a few days of camp, both Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty are having their shoulders examined, leaving the St. Louis club with even more red flags in their pitching staff.
MLB
theScore

Tourney breakdown: Previewing the Midwest Region

Selection Sunday is officially in the books and the NCAA Tournament is upon us. In the buildup to the opening round, theScore is previewing each region to get you prepared to pick your bracket. After looking at the East and West on Monday, today we tackle the Midwest. The top...
NBA
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

