Austin Hooper???

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns made their offer to Deshaun Watson on Tuesday evening and headed back to Cleveland in hopes that he’ll choose them over the three other teams he’s talking to. He met with the Saints and Panthers on Monday night, and is set to meet...
A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
A busy legal tampering Monday was followed by a sluggish Tuesday for the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans wait with bated breath for another offensive linemen to be signed, we’ve officially reached the end of free agency’s first wave, which coincides with the beginning of the 2022 NFL league year.
The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are breaking up. It seems the Browns will be moving on from Mayfield regardless of whether or not the they can swing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen revealed a lot in a short segment during an NFL free agency special.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns reportedly met with Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who is presently being courted by multiple NFL teams. One person who clearly was not thrilled with the Browns meeting with Watson was Browns QB, Baker Mayfield. On Tuesday night, Mayfield took to Twitter and posted the...
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
The Cleveland Browns have made a couple of moves already in the last few days, or at least agreed to them, but with the Deshaun Watson interest lingering, Andrew Berry hasn’t been as busy as he normally is. So far:. Cleveland has agreed to trade for Amari Cooper. The...
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
Comments / 0