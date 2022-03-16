ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Austin Hooper???

By JohnnyRockhard99
Cincy Jungle
 1 day ago

Hooper is better than any TE's left on the market. There are many positives here:. His price...

www.cincyjungle.com

The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
#American Football
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

4 winners and 3 losers from first wave of Bengals free agency

A busy legal tampering Monday was followed by a sluggish Tuesday for the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans wait with bated breath for another offensive linemen to be signed, we’ve officially reached the end of free agency’s first wave, which coincides with the beginning of the 2022 NFL league year.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Chris Mortensen: Browns Want 'An Adult' at Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are breaking up. It seems the Browns will be moving on from Mayfield regardless of whether or not the they can swing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen revealed a lot in a short segment during an NFL free agency special.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas in blockbuster deal

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams News

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL

