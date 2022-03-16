ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley students recognized for video documentary

By Caleb J. Fernández
 2 days ago
C-SPAN is recognizing three BASIS Oro Valley students for their documentary expressing how the federal government affects their lives.

Tanish Doshi, Allison Kuester and Emilia Kim's earned third place for their submission focusing on education policy.

"This year we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities," shared Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. "The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues."

The national 2022 StudentCam competition is awarding them $750.

"These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country," McAndrew added.

Anyone interested in watching their video can do so at StudentCam.org .

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9

Sleep Awareness Week across America

It's sleep awareness week and the UArizona is working on research to find out how to get better sleep and the impact on your body. We all need sleep, but if you don’t get enough dreamtime, dealing with the consequences on your health can be a nightmare when you wake up.
