Lisa Kudrow Effortlessly Coordinates Classic Jumpsuit With Pointy Block Heels at ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 1 day ago
Lisa Kudrow brought her chic sense of style to the premiere of her new movie, “Better Nate Than Ever,” as she graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The film is about a young boy named Nate Foster, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while he fantasizes about becoming a Broadway star. The musical family-comedy will premiere on Disney Plus on April 1.

Kudrow stepped out in a long-sleeve black jumpsuit. The all-black ensemble included a plunging V-neckline, ankle-length pants and was met with a black cloth belt that wrapped around her waist.

Jumpsuits are among the go-to clothing accessory for modern women. It is versatile and timeless piece that many celebrities embrace for high-profile events. The garment instantly gives you a sleek finish and offers some effortless glam.

To let her outfit do all of the talking, the “Friends” alum complemented her look with minimal makeup, a silver necklace and parted her signature blond locs to the side.

The award-winning actress slipped into a pair classic black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes included a small square block heel. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Kudrow’s style shifts with every role. We’ve seen her in everything from metallic dresses to boho-chic outfits. When she’s off-screen, the “Easy A” star keeps her wardrobe minimal with basic staples and subtle makeup and jewelry. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards platform sandals , two-tone flats, a variety of boot styles and snazzy sneakers.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with classic black pumps.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Ableen Pump, $80 .

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Astoria Block-Heel Pumps, $94 .

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zala Block Heel Pump, $160 .

Related
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Halle Berry Blooms in Sheer Floral Gown and Glossy Pumps at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry made a blossoming statement while attending the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Moonfall” actress stepped out ahead of the virtual ceremony in a flowing Elie Saab gown, styled by Lindsay Flores. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, the sheer black couture piece featured long sleeves with a flared skirt and a flowing train. The dress gained added flair from intricate green, pink, red, blue and purple floral embroidery and sequins, adding a detailed and enchanting element to Berry’s look. Her ensemble was complete with Lola Fenhirst and Jacquie...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
NYLON

Dua Lipa Wore A Printed Mini Skirt With Thigh-High Feathered Boots

Have you heard or, better yet, seen? Mini skirts are everywhere right now. From the Fall 2022 runways to celebrity outfits, the tiny silhouette is a massive trend, and the latest famous face to try on the look is Dua Lipa. The pop star took a break from her Future Nostalgia tour to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a designer couture ensemble that just made its debut, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, radiated on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet. Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks Flared Jeans & Converse Sneakers While Out In NYC – Photo

Suri Cruise may be young but she has style as she rocked a green puffy jacket and matching mask along with her flared jeans and Converse sneakers. Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up fast and looking more like her mom Katie Holmes each day! Suri looked adorable in a green puffy jacket and flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and an olive face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a quick glance, one could definitely mistake her for her mom as her long light brown hair flowed as she walked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable With Red Hair Makeover – New Pics

Kendall Jenner looked completely unrecognizable when she showed off her new red hair makeover while out during Paris Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner, 26, debuted a brand new red hair makeover during fashion week and she has been looking fabulous with her new hairstyle. The supermodel was out in Paris on Feb. 28, when she had her new bright red hair down and straight. She styled her look with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
