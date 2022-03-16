Don’t Sit On These Unbelievable Flexispot Standing Desk Deals up to 50% Off

Click here to read the full article.

Working from home has become more convenient than ever before. Part of that reason is the rise in popularity of standing desks over the last few years, especially those you can raise or lower mechanically. It also helps that they’ve become substantially more affordable too.

Flexispot has an array of standing desks suited for all setups in the home office. For a limited time, you can snag discounts of up to 50% off its standing desks on Amazon . Whether you need to replace your existing desk or simply need an add-on to help elevate your laptop, chances are there’s a model that’s right for you.

Why The Flexispot Standing Desks Are Great Deals

50% off the FlexiSpot Laptop Desk Riser

Up to 27% off Flexispot Standing Desk Exercise Bikes

Discounts range from $60 to $160

Free shipping included with Amazon Prime membership

Straightforward self setup

What We Love About Flexispot Standing Desks

When you’ve been sitting on a chair endlessly for hours, it’s nice to give your legs some relief by standing. Since you can adjust them to various heights, Flexispot’s standing desks allow you to keep on working while standing. Trust us, the feeling is unbelievable. So much so many of our editors can’t say enough good things about how useful they are with increasing productivity.

Another reason why they’re helpful is that the adjustment is a mechanical process — achieved by simply pressing the appropriate buttons on the attached controller. Press up to raise it, press down to then lower it. That’s all. Alternatively, you can set presets to have the standing desk automatically adjust to a specific height.

Setting up furniture can be a daunting process for some, but these Flexispot standing desks are a breeze. In most instances, a single person can set it all up, which typically consists of connecting the tabletop surface to the base. Fastening in other components, including the controller board, is also a cinch so that you can do the whole setup in under 30 minutes.

And lastly, there’s a desk that’s right for you. Whether you need a wide tabletop with extra real estate or an L-shaped style to make the most of a corner, there’s a Flexispot standing desk suited for whatever you need. There’s even a standing desk bike to help you get in some exercise while you’re working, as well as a standing desk riser if you want to add the option of elevating your workstation.



