ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, triggers tsunami alerts

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtBdc_0eh0lkfM00

TOKYO — A powerful earthquake struck late Wednesday night off the coast of northern Japan, triggering tsunami alerts, evacuation orders, power outages and concerns about the nuclear reactors in the area.

The 7.3 magnitude quake hit at 11:36 p.m. at a depth of 36 miles below the sea off the coast of Fukushima, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The region was devastated in 2011 by a 9.0 quake that triggered a massive tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people and caused meltdowns at nuclear plants, The Associated Press reported.

At least two deaths and dozens of injuries have been reported in the affected region, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

An inspection of the region’s nuclear power plants found no abnormalities, NHK reported. More than 2 million were without power, The New York Times reported, but most areas have seen power restored quickly. Small tsunamis were reported, but the advisories have been lifted, according to The Associated Press.

There is no tsunami threat to the United States, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

A video shared by NHK captured the intensity of the earthquake:

Chris Broad, creator of the “Abroad in Japan” YouTube channel, described his experience being close to the epicenter of the quake.

Other residents reported on their experiences.

NHK shared scenes of damage from the region.

According to Google Translate, this video is from an 8th floor office building located in Sendai.

According to Google Translate, a glass display case was damaged at JR Natori Station in Natori City.

According to Google Translate, this is damage art of the hotel wall at exit of Fukushima JR Fukushima Station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake kills 7 on Indonesia's Sumatra

A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, killing seven people and injuring 85, while causing panic on the island and in neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north-northwest of Bukittinggi, a hilly town in West Sumatra province, according...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Strong, shallow underwater earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippine capital region Monday, but no serious damage was reported and no tsunami warnings were issued. In Indonesia, a magnitude-6.7 quake that was 16 kilometers (10 miles) deep struck about 169 kilometers (104.8 miles) west of Pariaman, a town in West...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima, triggering fire alarm at nuclear plant, plunging millions into darkness and causing buildings to rock in Tokyo

A huge earthquake that rocked buildings and cut power to more than two million homes in Japan has sparked fears of a Tsunami - 11 years after a tidal wave left nearly 19,000 people dead or missing in the same area. The powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted the country's northeast coast...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunamis#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#Nhk#The New York Times#Nhk Video#Nhk News
US News and World Report

Strong Quake Strikes off Indonesia, No Tsunami Potential Seen

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early on Monday and was felt strongly in some areas, including the city of Padang, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, officials said. The magnitude 6.7 quake, which struck at 04:09...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines

March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday. The second quake, with a magnitude of 6.7, was the stronger of the two. It occurred about 104 miles west of the Indonesian city of Pariaman at a depth of 17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ENVIRONMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

Japan's Fukushima region reports 'no abnormalities' after 7.3-magnitude quake

TOKYO — A strong earthquake shook the Japanese region of Fukushima late on Wednesday, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami warning for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and reawakening memories of the 2011 nuclear disaster. The region is home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which went...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Japan's Murata sees partial restart of quake-hit factories

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (6981.T) said it plans to restart production on Friday at two of four factories whose operations were halted following an earthquake that jolted the country's northeast late on Wednesday. The disruption caused by the magnitude 7.4 temblor has shone a...
ECONOMY
AccuWeather

Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Japan, killing 4 and injuring more than 100

The quake occurred almost exactly 11 years after the same region was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear meltdown. An intense 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook northern Japan late Wednesday local time, killing four people and injuring more than 100 while triggering a tsunami alert for parts of the country's eastern shoreline and knocking out power to more than 2 million households.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Powerful Japan earthquake kills four as thousands of households left without power

The death toll from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit north-east Japan late on Wednesday night has increased to four, prime minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday. More than 150 people were injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima.The government is on high alert as there is a “strong possibility” of more tremors over the next few days. A 5.6 magnitude aftershock of hit about an hour later shortly before 1am Thursday.After the earthquake hit around 11.36pm local time on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi. Though the warning was...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Japan earthquake - latest: Four dead and thousands of households without power as tsunami threat wanes

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered two small tsunamis just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.At least four people are confirmed dead, and more than 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according to city officials reported by Japanese news outlet NHK World.Reuters reported that tens of thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday morning, more than 10 hours after a powerful earthquake. Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The sanctions, which include asset freezing, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan...
POLITICS
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
57K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy