Environment

In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
Wednesday brought the punters out in their finery for Ladies Day, and they shrugged off some miserable weather to make up for the lost year at the famous Gloucestershire event.

#Cheltenham
Pullin expecting ground to quicken again for Gold Cup day

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin is anticipating further drying of the ground ahead of Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup day. Prestbury Park saw heavy rain throughout racing on Wednesday, turning the ground to soft for the start of racing before officially being changed to heavy midway through the card.
SPORTS
