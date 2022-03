DETROIT -- Sebastian Rivera never stops attacking. It is his calling card as a wrestler. And it is one of the main reasons he is one step closer to a national title. The Rutgers star edged Nebraska’s Chad Red in sudden victory of the 141-pound second round at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. And he did it in a manner you rarely see, and certainly not on this stage. Rivera eked past the Cornhusker, 7-6, after Red was dinged for a stall point 19 seconds into the extra period. It was Red’s second stall penalty; the bout was only still going because of his first during regulation.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO