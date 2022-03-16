ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Tunic Is a Beautiful Mix of Minimalism and Nostalgia

By Antal Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTunic is an isometric action adventure game with an emphasis on discovery and exploration. In it ,you play as a brave little fox exploring a mysterious land. At first, you only have a stick to defend yourself—but as you explore, more of the world and its secrets will become obvious to...

Third Coast Review

Review: In Adapting a Video Game, a Charmless Uncharted Barely Holds Up as a Movie

I have some very pointed questions to ask devoted players of video games who actually look forward to the occasional film adaptations of those games. And while these are serious questions, I don’t really want to know the answers to them…but then, I kind of do. If one of the reasons you love whatever game is because of its cinematic qualities, why would you want a film version done at all? And if one of your complaints is that a movie adaptation isn’t enough like the game, why would you want a film to ape a game you already have? Wouldn’t you want something that is executed differently? Along those lines, if a particular actor seems miscast as a game character, why is that a problem? Again, why would you want someone who looked exactly like the person in the game when you already have that guy in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Preview: Submerged: Hidden Depths Has You Explore the Ruins of a Sunken World

As I get older, I’ve started to appreciate games that aren’t wall-to-wall action. In fact, some of my favorite parts of games like Breath of the Wild and Elite Dangerous (for example) aren’t the combat, but what you can find if you’re willing to explore. Submerged: Hidden Depths does away with combat altogether, and instead, lets you explore its sunken ruins at your leisure.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Witching Horror Film Hellbender Is a Complex, Ambitious Effort

They live alone in the woods, playing in a two-person metal band complete with makeup and costumes; living off the land; and occasionally dabbling into the dark arts that are a rich part of their ancestry (which includes witches in their bloodline being burned hundreds of years earlier, as we see in flashbacks). Izzy is being kept in the dark about the full extend of what her mother’s powers are and what she could learn to do herself, especially after she feasts on living creatures (the two live on twigs and berries, essentially, to keep Iggy’s powers from fully blossoming). But Izzy is a teenager who is growing bored of her life, and she ventures beyond their property and runs into another teenager girl, Amber (Lulu Adams), who finds her new acquaintance a curiosity more than a friend.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Preview: Batora: Lost Haven Is a Variation on ARPGs

There are a lot of action role-playing games out there right now, with Lost Ark the behemoth that is dominating the scene. It’s good, then, that games like Batora: Lost Haven are around to take the action role-playing genre and mix it up a bit. Batora: Lost Haven takes the more traditional action role-playing game formula, adds a story where choices are said to matter, and throws in some non genre-traditional mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES
#Nostalgia#Minimalism#Tunic#Video Game
Third Coast Review

Review: Meteoric Extinction Is Just a Game In Dino Galaxy Tennis

Anyone who follows my work knows I love co-op games, especially those you can play on the couch with your loved one. Dino Galaxy Tennis scratches that exact itch, and manages to do it with an interesting—but dark—theme. And while Dino Galaxy Tennis manages to be pretty darn cute, cuteness isn’t enough to carry a video game.
TENNIS
Motorious

Farrah Fawcett Ford Mustang Ad Is Wonderful Nostalgia

It doesn’t get much more American than this. When two American icons meet that’s when you have something really special, which is what we get with the following Farrah Fawcett Ford Mustang commercial. Yes, it might not be for the “right” generation, but just enjoy the fact the actress in the prime of her career was hawking the quintessential muscle car.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Third Coast Review

Review: Hints of Thriller, Sci-Fi Permeate The Long Walk, an Artfully Crafted Examination on Grief and Loss

Grief, missed opportunities and the lingering love of those we’ve lost all combine in Mattie Do’s The Long Walk, a surreal, time-warping fable about the choices we make and their ripple effects, both known and unknown. Less a horror film than something just creepy enough to keep you up at night, the film is set in Laos, a country with deep traditions yet long oppressed by a string of colonizers and lacking the infrastructure so essential to any functioning economy. Do explores both in a nondescript future-state where everyone is embedded with a tracking device in their arm, used both for population control and financial transactions (forearms get scanned for purchases and debits), and well-meaning NGOs supply the country’s farmers with technology they don’t need, ignoring their actual priorities all together.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Set Sail in a Serene FAR: Changing Tides

FAR: Changing Tides is a side scrolling adventure game. It is presented with very minimal story—in fact, there’s no dialogue in the game at all, with all of its narrative being revealed through backgrounds and environmental clues. You play as a nameless boy who must escape an apocalyptic event which has caused the surrounding cities to flood. As the boy, you can pick up objects, jump, push levers and more as you explore Changing Tides’ watery environments. But just like its predecessor, most of the game takes place on board a vehicle—this time, an actual boat instead of Lone Sails’ land ship.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Elex II Delivers on Its Jet Pack Promise, Little Else

2022 is really shaping up to be a great year for video games. Games like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West look like early game of the year contenders, and are both open world games that lived up to their immense hype. And then along comes Elex II, an ambitious open world role-playing game that, at times, feels more like a game from yesteryear than a game that released within days of Elden Ring or Horizon: Forbidden West. And even though Elex II isn’t going for AAA gameplay, I couldn’t help but think about the other games I could be playing instead.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: My Fabulous Storyteller Is a Fun Interactive Audiobook Player for Kids

Parents these days may struggle with being able to find entertainment for their young ones without having to resort to putting them in front of a screen. Audiobooks are a great alternative, but without the ability to interact, little ones might get bored. That’s where something like My Fabulous Storyteller comes in: it’s screenless (mostly), and interactive—all in an attractive device that is robust and easy to use. And while it has a lot to love, it does a few things that might prevent a happily ever after.
ELECTRONICS
Third Coast Review

Review: Martha Is Dead Has a Messy Narrative Interspersed With Gratuitous Gore

Martha Is Dead is a first person, psychological horror adventure game. In it, you play as Giulia, twin sister to recently deceased Martha. Martha was murdered, and Giulia has to deal with the consequences—and trauma—from the experience, all while having to deal with the stress of World War II. Martha Is Dead takes place in Italy during the height of the war—in fact, Giulia’s father is a Nazi Army General. Giulia will have to deal with her own mental trauma, and the supernatural, as she discovers the truth behind her sister’s death.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Preview: Post-Apocalyptic No Place Like Home Is a Farm Game With a Talking Chicken

I’ve played a lot of farming games in the vein of Stardew Valley lately. No Place Like Home is another such game, but it changes up its theme a little bit. Sure, you’re still given a dilapidated farm that you have to reclaim—but that’s mostly because humanity gave up on Earth to move to Mars. Earth was just too damned filthy. Now it’s your job to rebuild with (kinda) futuristic tools, and under the guidance of a talking chicken.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Preview: With Its Latest Update Session: Skate Sim Feels Like a Whole New Game

While I skateboarded a bit when I was younger, I never really did much more than balance on the board. The most I learned about skateboarding was through video games. It was interesting, then, to get a chance to check out Session: Skate Sim. While the skateboarding games I’m used to playing are purely arcade experiences, Session tries to be a more realistic experience—made for those familiar with skateboarding. I was definitely intrigued—and with its February update promising a load of improvements, this seemed like the best time to try it out.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: River City Girls Zero Is Exactly What It Says on the Tin

River City Girls is becoming a popular franchise, with its initial first release being a critical success and a sequel on the way, but the characters of Misako and Kyoko have been around for a lot longer than that. Originally they were playable in a previous entry into the River City series titled “The New Hot Blooded Tough Guy: The Elegy of Kunio and Co.” In that side scrolling beat ’em up you can swap between Misako and Kyoko, but also their significant others Kunio and Riki.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Lackluster Gameplay Ruins Aztech Forgotten Gods’ Great Premise

Aztech Forgotten Gods is a third person action game that has you play as Achtli, an Aztech woman who gains the power of her ancestors (through a giant glove) and uses it to smash ancient gods into dust. It’s the first game I’ve ever played that really leans into the Aztech aesthetic—and not one where you’re exploring ancient ruins. The Aztec society in Aztech Forgotten Gods is one that never collapsed, and instead flourished into a modern technological society. It reminds me of the MCU’s depiction of Wakanda—it uses traditional imagery and mixes it with technological advancements. It’s a super cool premise that is, unfortunately, ruined by janky gameplay and extremely long narratively-based fetch style quests.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Intimate and Endlessly Moving, After Yang Navigates the Intersection of Humanity and Technology

Editor’s Note: this review was originally published during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. After his quiet 2017 masterpiece Columbus, filmmaker Kogonada moves tangentially into the world of heartfelt science fiction with After Yang, which debuted at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Adapted from a short story by Alexander Weinstein, the film is set in the not-too-distant future and tells the story of parents Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), who have an adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), from China. When we meet them, they also apparently have an older Chinese son named Yang (Justin H. Min), who it turns out is an extremely lifelike android (or “techno-sapien,” as he is called in the film) that the couple purchased (certified refurbished) as a way to help Mika connect more with her Chinese heritage in ways that they couldn’t teach her. This well-meaning gesture becomes problematic when Yang malfunctions, leaving young Mika distraught and her parents desperate to find out how to fix her robot older sibling.
MOVIES
