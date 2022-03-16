Review: Tunic Is a Beautiful Mix of Minimalism and Nostalgia

I have some very pointed questions to ask devoted players of video games who actually look forward to the occasional film adaptations of those games. And while these are serious questions, I don’t really want to know the answers to them…but then, I kind of do. If one of the reasons you love whatever game is because of its cinematic qualities, why would you want a film version done at all? And if one of your complaints is that a movie adaptation isn’t enough like the game, why would you want a film to ape a game you already have? Wouldn’t you want something that is executed differently? Along those lines, if a particular actor seems miscast as a game character, why is that a problem? Again, why would you want someone who looked exactly like the person in the game when you already have that guy in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO