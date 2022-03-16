Gordon’s Milkshake Bar celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Just about every bar dresses in green and stocks up on Irish beer and whiskey and traditional foods for St. Patrick’s Day. But if you are looking to celebrate this year in the most authentic style at a bar with a Gaelic soul and plenty of ‘craic’ - that’s Celtic for “awesome fun” - then you will want to head to Pride of Erin.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO