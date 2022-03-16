Gordon’s Milkshake Bar celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Just about every bar dresses in green and stocks up on Irish beer and whiskey and traditional foods for St. Patrick’s Day. But if you are looking to celebrate this year in the most authentic style at a bar with a Gaelic soul and plenty of ‘craic’ - that’s Celtic for “awesome fun” - then you will want to head to Pride of Erin.
It is St. Patrick’s Day, and our own Ryan decided to celebrate with an Irish rock band classic. Ryan covered U2’s hit song “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. This song was released in 1987 on The Joshua Tree. NPR reports Bono...
The McDonald's Shamrock Shake® is legendary. According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake® was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, "a Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator who made the delicious, mint shake in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. It later debuted in select locations across the U.S. in 1970, and was an instant success."
FLINT, MI — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are returning in full-swing this year with live music, green beer and Irish dancing. Here’s a sampling of Flint and Genesee County places to check out. Use our guide to plan where to make your stops for your best St....
