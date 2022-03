Click here to read the full article. Of all the well-established design codes Gabrielle Chanel created for her brand, tweed is undoubtedly the best known. Sure, there is the quilting of the 2.55 bag, traditionally done in a textured black caviar leather. Or the many iterations of the camelia flower, found on everything from elaborate diamond-encrusted high jewelry to a simple satin lapel bloom. During her time building the label that would become one of modern fashion’s most important, Chanel also used elements of wheat (a symbol of wealth), the stars, and lions (the designer was a Leo) in her...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO