Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Hope Their Marriage Busts Stereotypes About Black Families

Being married 41 years in Hollywood is rare these days, but Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson, are proving to everyone that it can be done — even if it isn’t always easy. The couple is revealing their secrets to staying married in an industry that has temptations lurking around every corner .

Early on in their union, they decided to do “the most revolutionary thing” as a Black couple and that was to stay together. They wanted to raise their daughter Zoe, now 39, with “the nucleus of having a father and a mother” in the home. It was about changing the stereotypes of a Black family and throwing out the idea “that it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false,” explained Richardson to People . “In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘ We are going to stay together no matter what . We’ll figure it out.”

The couple was faced with Jackson’s drug addiction, and it would have been easy for Richardson to throw in the towel and call it quits. Instead, she made sure he got into rehab in the early ’90s and helped him stay on the recovery path for over 30 years. “She gave me the chance to be the man I was supposed to be,” he praised his wife. With Jackson’s high-powered movie stardom and Richardson’s successful Broadway career, the couple has thrived ever since.

The tight-knit family makes quality time for each other even though they are both busy with work. Jackson knows he got a second chance at his marriage because of their early pact to stay together. He may not have wanted to challenge his marriage with his substance abuse problem, but the couple came through stronger in the end — and wrote their own happy ending.

