MLB

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Reportedly Undergoing Surgery on Wrist Injury

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 13 hours ago

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is undergoing surgery on his wrist Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Padres general manager A.J. Preller announced Monday that Tatis had fractured his wrist in the offseason and would require surgery. He could miss up to three months, leaving him unavailable for...

bleacherreport.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Reds trade Jesse Winker to Mariners; A’s trade Matt Olson to Braves; Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined | Free agency updates, buzz, deals

Here’s a roundup of the latest MLB buzz and rumors following Sunday’s blockbuster Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees trade, with catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela going West while third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt are Bronx-bound. Brewers sign Andrew McCutchen. ESPN’s...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
MLB
The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. Explains What Happened This Offseason

The San Diego Padres will begin their 2022 season without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is out up to three months with a fractured wrist. On Monday, via 97.3 The Fan, Tatis spoke to reporters about the injury. He said he felt increasing discomfort while intensifying his offseason workouts, but he’s not certain about having surgery since he’s a “fast healer.”
MLB
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Jon Morosi
FOX Sports

Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday. Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said. The injury is...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Getting to Know Pitching Prospect Hyun-il Choi

The Dodgers have a storied history of scouting and developing international players, especially pitchers – from Fernando Valenzuela to Hyun Jin Ryu, and everyone in between. LA minor leaguer Hyun-il Choi is hoping to be the next international impact arm for the Dodgers. The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett...
MLB
#Fernando Tatis#Athletic#Mlb Network#Tat S
Bleacher Report

Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez Traded to Mariners; Reds Get Brandon Williamson, More

The Seattle Mariners acquired 2021 All-Star Jesse Winker and 2018 All-Star Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Cincinnati will reportedly receive right-hander Justin Dunn, southpaw Brandon Williamson (Mariners' No. 7 prospect, per MLB.com), outfielder Jake Fraley and a player to be named later. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Andrew McCutchen, Brewers Reportedly Agree to Contract in MLB Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly agreed to a contract with five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as Major League Baseball's condensed offseason continues, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. This comes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the National League Central team is "in talks" with the free-agent outfielder. While McCutchen played for the...
MLB
iheart.com

Manny Machado "Excited For What Bob Melvin's Going To Bring The Ballclub"

What do the Padres need to do to avoid the 2021 collapse? Manny Machado weighed in on the 2022 Padres, the impact of Bob Melvin, his message to Fernando Tatis Jr., the DH coming full time to the National League, how he spent his offseason and what he needs to do to help fill the void of their all star shortstop.
MLB
KPBS

Tatis injury puts Padres' early season in jeopardy

While fans and players alike are breathing a sigh of relief that the season is no longer in jeopardy, it's not all good news. The Padres preseason was thrown a major curveball with the news that the team’s superstar, Fernando Tatis Jr., will likely undergo surgery to repair a broken wrist.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Matt Olson Traded to Braves from Athletics amid Freddie Freeman Rumors

The Atlanta Braves have found their first baseman for the 2022 season after acquiring Matt Olson. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal. The Athletics will receive outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and starting pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes in the blockbuster deal. The deal also means superstar...
BASEBALL
MLB

Here's where the Padres stand on their offense search

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres still need a bat -- at least one. Lately, however, they've watched option after option come off the board, leaving their search for an offensive upgrade with fewer avenues than before. Nelson Cruz is a National. Seiya Suzuki is reportedly a Cub. Kyle Schwarber is reportedly a Phillie.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Orioles' Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays Targets for Multiple Teams

The Baltimore Orioles reportedly aren't looking to trade center fielder Cedric Mullins or left fielder Austin Hays, but that hasn't stopped teams from asking. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported multiple teams have inquired about their availability in potential trades even though Baltimore moving them remains "unlikely" since they are each under team control for four more seasons.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Freddie Freeman Pens Farewell Message to Braves: 'It Was Truly an Honor'

Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman posted a farewell note to the Atlanta Braves on his Instagram account Wednesday:. "I don’t even know where to begin. For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love [Chelsea Freeman] and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours! To Snit, my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!"
MLB
The Spun

Padres Make Decision On Fernando Tatis Jr., Motorcycles

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t be riding motorcycles anytime soon. The San Diego Padres have made an official decision on whether or not Tatis can ride motorcycles from now on. Padres manager Bob Melvin announced on Tuesday that Tatis’ motorcycle days “are over.”. On Monday the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros to Make Contract Offer; Possible Return 'Creating Buzz'

Momentum may be gathering on a return to Houston for Carlos Correa. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros plan to make the two-time All-Star a new contract offer. Rosenthal noted rumblings of Correa's potential return are "creating buzz" within Astros camp. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday that multiple agents...
MLB

