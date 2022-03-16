ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Johnson says Saudi Arabia understands need to stabilise oil markets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was an understanding in Saudi Arabia of the need to ensure stability in global oil and gas markets, following a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Asked by a reporter if Saudi Arabia would increase output to tackle soaring crude oil prices, he replied: "I think you'd need to talk to the Saudis about that. But I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets," he said.

"A strong global economy, a strong UK economy ... is very much in the interests of the oil-producing countries as well."

Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

